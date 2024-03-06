mobile app bar

Red Bull Beckons as Fernando Alonso Prioritizes Max Verstappen’s Spot Over Mercedes: “Better to Be on That List…”

Sabyasachi Biswas
Published

Credits: IMAGO Motorsport Images

Much like the rumor of Lewis Hamilton moving to Ferrari surfaced last season, it’s the same for Max Verstappen this year. Numerous reports suggest that the Dutch driver could replace Hamilton at Mercedes next year. Amid such rumors, Fernando Alonso, another driver who has been linked with Mercedes, has explained how he prefers the Red Bull seat more than that of the Silver Arrows.

When asked about the possibility of a seat opening at Red Bull, Alonso said in a report published by Marca, “There have been many rumors in the last two or three months. It is difficult to believe all of them”.

He then added, “I do believe that I am on the list because I do not have any contract at the moment. It is better to be on that list than on others.”

Alonso seems in no rush to sign a new contract with any team as he perhaps wants to assess his future opportunities. Since he is well aware that he is the only world champion available in the driver market, he is likely to receive many offers. One offer that many believe he is likely to receive is from Mercedes.

Fernando Alonso is likely Mercedes’ top candidate to replace Lewis Hamilton

Following the news of Lewis Hamilton’s departure to Ferrari in 2025, multiple reports linked Fernando Alonso as a replacement for Mercedes. The two-time world champion is the most experienced driver on the grid, and this likely makes him one of the leading candidates for the second seat at the Silver Arrows.

However, Alonso confirmed that he has had no contract talks with Mercedes so far. One reason might be the number of candidates for the seat.

Apart from himself, Kimi Antonelli and Mick Schumacher are other candidates that Mercedes are likely to consider. Despite there being so many candidates for the second Mercedes seat, Alonso feels he is in a privileged position.

I am aware of my situation, which is unique. There are only three world champions on the grid, and fast world champions, because in the past maybe there were some champions who were maybe not so committed to be fast. And I am probably the only one available for 2025. So I am in a good position,” said Alonso in a report published by SI.com.

Although Alonso is likely to receive several offers, the Spaniard has made it clear that his priority is to remain at Aston Martin. The 42-year-old said in a recent interview that he will assess how Aston Martin performs in the next few months before he considers any alternate options.

