David Coulthard Is Convinced Adrian Newey Is Not Going to Ferrari

In the months building up to the announcement that Adrian Newey will be leaving Red Bull after almost twenty years with the team, Ferrari was being touted as the most likely destination for the Briton. However, according to former Red Bull driver David Coulthard, the 65-year-old will not be moving to the Prancing Horse.

In recent times, there have been widespread speculations about the future of the aerodynamic genius. One of the possibilities speculated also is a complete retirement from the sport. That being said, while no concrete news has emerged about Newey‘s next project, Coulthard is sure that whatever it is, it is not going to be a move to Ferrari.

Speaking to Newey’s manager Eddie Jordan on their Formula for Success podcast, Coulthard said (as quoted by Crash.net), “Well, he [Adrian Newey] is not going to Ferrari.” This prompted Jordan to quiz Coulthard about the source of his surety.

The 13-time Grand Prix winner revealed that a very reliable source has given him the inside line about Newey’s plans. He explained, “Because a very senior source has said no. He’s not going to McLaren [either] unless it’s linked to road cars.”

Jordan then went on to slam Coutlhard’s revelations as “fanciful”. However, Jordan himself did not divulge any details about the moves being plotted by the duo behind the scenes. As things stand, Newey is looking forward to enjoying some well-deserved downtime with his family.

Ferrari deny making any contact with Newey

In more recent times, Newey has been linked extensively with Aston Martin. These speculations coincide with reports put out by the Italian media, which had claimed that the 65-year-old held discussions with Ferrari and that the same had broken down.

BBC: Adrian Newey most likely going to Aston Martin to work alongside Fernando Alonso, something that is on his wish list. Ferrari no longer seems to be an option for Newey. According to Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna, they are afraid that Newey would have too much power and… pic.twitter.com/ZqMpvRxbdM — Marc | Formula 1 (@433_marc) July 16, 2024

However, when Crash.net approached Ferrari, they promptly denied the team even approaching Newey in the first place. Nonetheless, it has become apparent that Lawrence Stroll is working very hard to ensure that Newey lands up in Silverstone by next year.