David Croft 2023 Net Worth, Salary and Wife: Everything to Know About Sky F1’s Broadcaster

David Croft is inarguably one of the most prominent Sky Sports F1 broadcasters. His spectacular commenting technique which keeps the fans on their toes has made him the voice of F1.

Croft hails from Stevenage and has been the lead commentator of the sport since 2012. Before heading to Sky Sports, the Briton was an announcer on BBC Radio 5 Live’s F1 coverage.

But F1 is not all where fans must have heard his voice. Croft has also been heard commentating for the BDO World Darts Championships and Winmau World Masters with the occasional appearances on Professional Darts Corporation events for Sky Sports.

The 52-year-old has also used his vocal talent in games such as Codemasters’ F1 game series. Furthermore, he also made a cameo appearance as the voice of Lofty Crofty in the European release of the Disney movie Planes.

David Croft’s Net Worth and Salary

Through his skills as a commentator, Croft has amassed an estimated net worth of $10 Million. It is believed that the broadcasters employed by ESPN and Sky Sports have comparatively bigger market value.

But in Croft’s case, he does not only speak for Sky Sports. He makes extra money working as the official F1 Commentator at times as well.

The annual average salary of Croft is estimated to be $1 Million although usually the commentators working for Sky and ESPN make an estimated sum of approximately $5-$6 Million in a year.

Apart from this, the sports broadcaster also makes money through some of his special appearances.

Who is Croft’s wife?

Croft is not very public about his relationships and marriages so there has only been a little information about the Briton’s personal life.

Although, some reports have suggested that Croft was once married to a woman named Victoria there are no details about when they got married and divorced.

In a recent Instagram post, however, Corft revealed that he got engaged to his ‘soulmate’ Laura Bradley. It looks like the duo have been together for a long time.

The Briton has a family of five including himself and his partner Laura. He also has two sons – Daniel and James Croft and a daughter Ava Lily.

