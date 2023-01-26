Max Verstappen Doesn’t Want Daniel Ricciardo to Sit in Red Bull Sim Setup to Help His Team

Daniel Ricciardo found his way back to the Red Bull team as their third driver after he ended his contract with the McLaren team.

As a reserve driver, Ricciardo will be involved in testing the car set-up in the simulator at the Red Bull factory. But Red Bull ace Max Verstappen does not want Ricciardo to set up his car.

The teams have a lot of restrictions that unable them from testing their cars on the track in public. So every team has their own state-of-the-art simulators in the factory that are way more advanced than the rigs used by Twitch streamers.

Verstappen who is an avid sim racer said that he wants to test the set-up of his car in the simulator all by himself.

Max Verstappen does not want Ricciardo to set up his car

The 2-time world champion has impressive skills when it comes to simulators and even on the track. His driving style is also quite different from other drivers and therefore he wants to do the preparation work himself.

Even though he has a test driver at his disposal, Verstappen said that he wants to do his own setup because everyone has their own driving style. “Our simulator is one of the best in the sport. The days are very long, but it’s undoubtedly worth it,” he said.

Furthermore, the Dutchman revealed that virtual racing helps him to maintain his focus because there is not much to do during breaks.

The Red Bull simulator is one of the best in the market

Red Bull has been able to clinch 2 back to back titles with Max Verstappen. Going ahead, they want to capitalise on that and continue their win streak.

Verstappen too plans to be intensively involved in the development of the team. He said that Red Bull’s simulator is one of the best in the industry.

“We feed in data from the vehicle that we collected on the racetrack. Of course, the congruence between simulation and reality is not perfect,” he further added.

