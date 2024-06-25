Defenseless Logan Sargeant Faces F1 Icon’s Razor-Sharp Humor in a Harsh Roast

Williams’ Logan Sargeant cannot catch a break, even before he takes to the track in his effort to get his F1 career up and running. In a hilarious jibe, former Red Bull driver David Coulthard made fun of him ‘making contact’ outside of the F1 track in Barcelona.

Coulthard was doing a segment for Viaplay, where he was going around the parking lot outside the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona, revealing the cars F1 stars chose to drive to the venue with.

The Briton came across a white Mercedes car, which was not parked ideally. Its bonnet was touching the divider in front, and Coulthard decided to take this opportunity to say,

“Any idea, which Mercedes engine-powered driver this car could belong to? Yup, you’re right, Logan Sargeant.”, he said.

A brutal dig taken at a driver who has been struggling to find his feet in F1 since making his debut last year. Sargeant has developed a reputation for making contact with others on the track, or for crashing into barriers, adding to Williams’ huge damage bills. It is for this reason that Coulthard explicitly pointed Sargeant’s car out during his segment.

Sargeant’s F1 days, meanwhile, look numbered. Team Principal James Vowles, who had been one of his most vocal supporters in the past, has seemingly given up and is turning elsewhere.

Logan Sargeant not matching Williams’ ambition

Williams has been struggling at the wrong end of the grid for the better part of a decade, and Vowles is desperate to get them out of this hole. For this, he needs two drivers who will perform optimally, which is different from the current scenario in which Alex Albon is the only one trying to fight for points.

Recently, Vowles also stated that signing Carlos Sainz is his priority for the 2025 season and with Albon already having signed his contract extension, the signs are pointing towards Sargeant’s exit from the Grove-based outfit.

Where Sargeant ends up remains uncertain, but it is unlikely that the American driver will find himself a seat in the pinnacle of motorsports elsewhere unless he has a miraculous upturn in form in the second half of the 2024 season.