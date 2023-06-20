Despite $53,300,000 Salary, Max Verstappen Demands Red Bull Contract Change for Single-Handedly Contributing to 41% of Their Big Victory

F1 drivers are some of the highest-paid athletes in the world. And even amongst them, Max Verstappen leads the field in terms of salary as the Dutchman amasses around $53,300,000 per year. However, following the Canadian GP, Verstappen has joked that he would demand a new contract from his team.

Advertisement

Verstappen deserves quite a bit of the credit for Red Bull’s current domination in F1. The performance of Sergio Perez in similar machinery only goes to show how great and consistent Verstappen is. The 25-year-old has won a record 15 races in the 2022 season, compared to 2 races won by Perez.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RBR_Daily/status/1670516037710741506?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Verstappen is the most successful Red Bull driver to date, with 41 wins to his name. He recently even overtook Sebastian Vettel‘s record of 38 wins. The Canadian GP also marked the 100th win for Red Bull in F1.

Max Verstappen demands credit for getting Red Bull to 100 race wins

Max Verstappen appeared for an interview following his victory in Canada. The Dutchman claimed that he might ask Red Bull for a new contract because he helped them reach the milestone of 100 race wins.

When asked by the interviewer about his thoughts on contributing towards Red Bull’s 100 race wins, Verstappen replied promptly, “I mean, I won 41 of them.” The interview backed him up and said without him the team would have had 59 race wins only.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DonnyVerstappen/status/1670516121714192384?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Verstappen said while laughing, “We’ll talk about maybe a new contract because of that,” and kept laughing. However, he then claimed that he is extremely happy that he has been able to reach the record in their first attempt.

Advertisement

Verstappen aims to get Red Bull to 200 race wins

Max Verstappen has huge dreams for Red Bull. He claimed that even though he is happy about getting the Milton Keynes outfit to the 100 race wins mark, he has already set a new target.

He said, “I’m happy that we won a 100 but again, I hope we win more than a 100 – so the new target is 200.” Getting to 200 wins with Red Bull would mean that Verstappen would surely have to overcome Lewis Hamilton’s record of a whopping 103 race wins.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Willseh14/status/1670718773710520323?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, it may not be impossible given that Verstappen is only 25 years old and has a long career ahead of him. He might just go on to become one of the greatest the sport has ever seen.