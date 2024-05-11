Face of $5Bn Tequilla Brand Sergio Perez Cringes At the Thought of Drinking Lewis Hamilton’s Almave

Hailing from Jalisco, Sergio Perez is an avid fan of Tequila and Tequila-based drinks. Also, a partner of $5 billion worth of Bacardi fame Tequila brand Patron, the Mexican driver carries a good knowledge of the industry, too. Primarily a fan of drinking the 50% ABV drink plain or with water, the Red Bull driver cringes at the thought of drinking Lewis Hamilton’s Almave.

Speaking to ‘The Red Flags Podcast’, Perez discussed his preference for drinking Tequila. The Guadalajara-born driver detailed how drinking the drink without any mixers helps identify the quality of the drink. Once the topic of Lewis Hamilton‘s non-alcoholic Tequila came up, though, the Mexican couldn’t help himself but cringe.

“I come from Jalisco, you know. So, I like real Tequila,” replied Perez.

In the second half of 2023, Lewis Hamilton introduced two signature drinks named ‘Almave’ to cater to the non-alcoholic market in the US. The first was Almave Ambar, which is a sipping drink priced at $38.99 per bottle (700 ml).

Meanwhile, the second was Almave Blanco, which is a mixing liquid priced at $36.99 per bottle. However, the co-owner of Patron isn’t a fan of the idea.

Sergio Perez and his love for Tequila well showcased by his partnership with Patron

During one of his interviews last year, Sergio Perez detailed the plans he had for his post-retirement life. One of them included putting his feet into the $9.5 billion Tequila industry with his own brand. Acting in line with the same, Perez has been working with Patron, which is a Mexican Tequila brand.

The brand reached out to Perez in 2021, and the partnership began over their shared passion for Mexican Tequila. Speaking to Gear Patrol, the 34-year-old detailed that each bottle of Patron is handcrafted in Atotonilco, El Alto in Jalisco. He added the brand takes care of the people and celebrates their Mexican culture.

Having grown up in Guadalajara, Perez was never too far away from the world of Tequila. The heritage and culture mean a lot to Perez, and Tequila stands at the core of it all. Hence, when the opportunity came for him to be a part of the industry, it was an easy decision for him to make.