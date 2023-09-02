Despite Accepting ‘Better Packaged’ Red Bull’s Dominance, Former Ferrari Driver Believes His Side Has “A Chance”

Former Formula 1 driver Jean Alesi holds a strong belief that Ferrari has a shot at victory in the Italian GP, despite Red Bull’s strong performance because of its superior mechanical package. Alesi’s judgment comes after Carlos Sainz Jr. impressively secured pole position in Monza on Saturday, ahead of the ever-dominant Max Verstappen in a thrilling qualifying showdown.

Ferrari driver, Sainz secured pole position, giving hope to the passionate Ferrari fans and aiming to end Max Verstappen’s dominant run of nine consecutive race wins. Sainz grabbed his first pole position of the season in what was a brilliant performance for the Spaniard. He narrowly beat reigning world champion Verstappen by just 0.013 seconds, who is eyeing his 10th straight win this season.

However, Alesi also acknowledges that Red Bull possesses a stronger crew, and car, and has a better driver, making the competition tough for Ferrari. Nevertheless, he remains optimistic about Ferrari’s prospects.

Alesi: “I think Ferrari has a chance”

When asked about Ferrari’s chances to win the Italian GP on Sunday, Alesi stated, “Even Max doesn’t like to lose. He’s at the top of his game, so it’s going to be difficult for Ferrari. However, they have a chance.” His comments reflect his confidence in the ability of the Ferrari despite facing formidable competition from Red Bull.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, both, put up a brilliant display in front of an electric Monza crowd on Saturday. Sainz secured his first P1 of the season, whereas Leclerc will start from P3, behind his teammate and Verstappen.

Both Leclerc and Sainz expressed their sense of responsibility to perform well at Monza, because of vocal and passionate the Tifosi have been throughout the weekend. Sainz in particular, vowed to do everything he can to get a win for the Maranello-based team.

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc ready to give their all

Claiming pole position, Carlos Sainz expressed his determination to give his all in the upcoming race. He stated in the post race interview: “Tomorrow I’m going to give it everything to get P1. Let’s see if we can battle Max. Normally in the long run he is quicker but I am going to give it my all.”

The Ferrari driver is keen to capitalize on his strong qualifying efforts, and convert it into a win on Sunday.

Additionally, Leclerc expressed his dissatisfaction with his P3 qualifying position. However, he couldn’t hide his happy emotions when he saw the overwhelming support from the fans at Ferrari’s home circuit. He also acknowledged that Sainz’s P1 position is a fantastic achievement for the team.

Leclerc added that he was not too concerned about his qualifying position, as he believes that Ferrari has the pace to challenge for victory in the race.