If Max Verstappen Reverses His 2028 Retirement Thoughts He Could Become F1’s First Billionaire Driver; Claims Report

Despite living through the best times of his career, Max Verstappen has teased about his retirement at the end of his current contract. As per Mark Hughes, the man who wrote the Red Bull star’s biography, Verstappen can even take retirement as early as 2028. However, if the Dutchman decides otherwise, he might become the first-ever billionaire driver in Formula 1.

This will be something no driver has done before in the history of the sport. Not even the ever-popular Michael Schumacher or Lewis Hamilton, despite having seven world championships under their belt.

Some of the drivers have already earned over $500 million in their F1 career through salary and endorsements, but Verstappen can reach even greater heights. As much as being a billionaire.

Max Verstappen can become F1’s first billionaire driver

Verstappen is currently earning $60 million a year. However, there are talks that the two-time world champion might start to earn over $100 million a year at Red Bull in the upcoming years.

Therefore, if he can continue this pace, he can earn $500 million like a few other F1 drivers, that too in just 14 years. Given the Dutchman will still have ample time with him in his early thirties, Business F1 believes that he can easily be a billionaire.

On this, they reported, “According to people who should know, he [Verstappen] could easily earn that much [500 million] again before he retires and will almost certainly become Formula 1’s first driver billionaire if he chooses to carry on beyond his early thirties.”

Nevertheless, Verstappen has always talked about prioritizing his life over money.

Verstappen prefers living life over earning endless money

Max Verstappen has always been an advocate of spending life king-size. The Dutchman has always lived his life through racing but shies away from taking adventurous trips when he is away from the paddock.

Therefore, someone like the 26-year-old with endless money knows that anyone would love to be in his position. Despite this, he does not think it is exactly the quality of life.

All in all, Verstappen could likely end up prioritizing other things in life apart from racing in the most premium form of motorsport and retiring amongst the riches.