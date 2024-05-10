Fernando Alonso Sends Hidden Message With New Aston Martin Contract According to Insider

At 42 years of age, many thought Fernando Alonso was looking at his final stint as a racing driver in F1. However, a two-year contract extension sent all such thoughts down the drain, as he would remain in F1 beyond his 45th birthday. While the contract extension raised a few eyebrows about his age, Aston Martin ambassador, Pedro de la Rosa claims it sent out the message that he was still going strong.

Speaking to RacingNews365, De la Rosa detailed his doubts over the longevity of Fernando Alonso with Aston Martin. He felt that the contract till 2024 would be the Spaniard’s last-ever contract in F1, as he would be too old to compete afterward. However, the two-time world champion wanted to continue racing, proving his motivation and happiness with the team.

Interest from teams such as Mercedes and Red Bull further details the market value of the 42-year-old. De la Rosa was also concerned about the added interest in Alonso playing a part in taking him away from Aston Martin, but that did not happen either.

However, the biggest concern of them all was the readiness of a 42-year-old to face the increasing demands of F1. With 24 races announced for the 2025 season as well, doubts surrounded his willingness to continue under such a hectic schedule. But, a two-year contract extension put all those doubts to bed, as well.

Fernando Alonso will stop once he is unable to give his 100%

The growing ‘entertainment’ element of F1 has given way to a few cons rising in the sport. Hectic schedules and added PR responsibilities, including media duties, have made the sport much more tedious. Furthermore, with 24 races on the calendar, the physical toll on the drivers is also at an all-time high.

Under such circumstances, Alonso wanted to assess his motivation before deciding upon his future in F1. He wanted to ensure he could give his 100% to his employers before joining a team. If the #14 driver could, it didn’t matter if he was fighting for the podium or a P12 finish.

Once he knew he could keep going, Alonso put pen to paper, finalizing a deal with Aston Martin. The move reflected Alonso’s mindset as he set out to continue competing in F1. It served as the perfect example of the need to be as mentally strong as physically to continue competing at such a high level.