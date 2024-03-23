George Russell Sends Wishes to Kate Middleton Upon News of Cancer Diagnosis

Earlier this week, Catherine Middleton, the Princess of Wales, revealed the shocking news that she has cancer, which explained her absence from the public eye for the last few weeks. Upon hearing this concerning news, British F1 driver George Russell sent the Princess his best wishes.

The Princess of Wales spoke about her illness in a video published on X (formerly Twitter). She let the world know that she has been away from the cameras to be close to her family, undergo treatment and expects everyone to respect their privacy.

Ahead of the Australian GP in Melbourne, Russell posted a story on his Instagram handle with the caption, “Wishing you and the family the very best.”

The news is particularly disturbing because Middleton is not the only member of the Royal Family who is ill with cancer. His Majesty King Charles is also suffering from cancer, and his health remains fragile. The Princess’ revealed that she got to know about her cancer following the abdominal surgery she underwent back in January.

Like the king, 42-year-old Kate Middleton did not disclose what kind of cancer she has.

British Royal Family’s connection to sports

It appears that the British Royal family has an affinity for sports-related hobbies. For example, we’ve witnessed Princess Catherine Middleton and Prince William attend many sports matches in the past.

The Late Queen Elizabeth II was a fan of motorsports, and congratulated Lewis Hamilton after he won his seventh-world championship in Turkey in 2020. Princess Kate and Prince William themselves are big fans of motorsports. A few years ago, they took part in a reaction test, which F1 drivers take part in, to work on their reflexes.

Catherine’s cancer revelation came as a shock, not just to the athletes of Britain, but to everyone. Aside from George Russell, several athletes and well-wishers from around the world sent their best wishes to her, hoping for a quick recovery.