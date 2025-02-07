Despite Bumper Ferrari Deal, Lewis Hamilton Falls Short by $5 Million to Max Verstappen in 2025 Salary

Amid the massive build-up to Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari move, several reports crunched numbers around his expected earnings from the Scuderia. The Briton has signed a multi-year deal with Ferrari, with some reports claiming that he will earn around $100 million every season during his time at Maranello.

There was also an expectation that Hamilton would topple Max Verstappen as the highest-earning driver of F1 after the Dutchman reigned supreme with his increased salary at Red Bull owing to his championship success since 2021.

However, per the latest figures from RacingNews365 on all F1 drivers’ salaries, Verstappen would remain the highest-paid F1 driver in 2025 as well. Hamilton, meanwhile, will have to settle for second.

Firstly, the seven-time world champion’s base salary at Ferrari is $60 million, excluding any bonuses for podiums, wins, and the season’s points tally. With Hamilton expected to fight for wins, podiums, and perhaps even the championship during his time at Ferrari, his earnings can go as high as $80 million or $100 million thanks to all the bonuses he will earn.

Per @GiulyDuchessa, Lewis Hamilton will earn over $100 million annually at Ferrari — the highest-paid F1 driver ever. Ferrari Chairman John Elkann will also ensure that Hamilton’s diversity and inclusion projects are embraced. pic.twitter.com/GWlST9bB9a — Vincenzo Landino (@vincenzolandino) February 2, 2024

Furthermore, reports have also stated about an infusion of $20 million by Ferrari to Hamilton’s charity, Mission 44. Hamilton’s yearly earnings could include this amount as well, making the $100 million figure realistic to some extent.

As for the base salary, Verstappen still is the highest-paid driver, with his base pay at Red Bull standing at $65 million. So, Hamilton is $5 million short of being the top driver in terms of salary on the current grid.

Verstappen’s 2025 earnings

Looking at his exploits in the past four seasons, it makes sense why Verstappen is drawing the highest salary from the current grid of drivers. In 2024, his salary structure included a $60 million base pay along with a $15 million bonus component, taking his total earnings to $75 million.

This year, the 27-year-old is already seeing a $5 million increment on his base salary. While there is no confirmation on how much bonus he could earn if he wins the championship again, Red Bull would look to ensure Verstappen stays the highest-paid driver in the sport.

In 2025, Verstappen’s earnings could also come near the $100 million mark when his bonuses and endorsement payments from his heavyweight sponsors are accounted for. In recent times, the Dutchman has seen bigger brands knocking on his door to sponsor him as the reigning F1 world champion.

Brands like EA Sports, Heineken, and Viaplay have been seeking visibility and commercial benefits via their association with Verstappen. The Red Bull driver has also featured in several commercials and campaigns for EA Sports and especially Heineken.

Meanwhile, the Dutch streaming company, Viaplay, does ensure to release a feature documentary or mini-series on Verstappen every year during the winter break. It is a no-brainer that the Dutchman would be raking in good amounts as compensation via these sponsor brands, boosting his yearly earnings.