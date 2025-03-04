Wife Pens Emotional Note as David Croft Leaves for 24-Race Season: “House Will Feel Empty Without You”

With just 10 days until the 2025 season kicks off, members of F1’s traveling circus are spending their final days with loved ones before departing for Melbourne. Veteran commentator David Croft is among them, and his newlywed wife, Laura Croft, was especially emotional.

Croft, who married Laura in September 2024, missed three races for the first time ever that year. But with personal commitments taken care of, the Briton is set to feature in all Grand Prix weekends again. A sense of normalcy for F1 fans, but a difficult moment for Laura.

Laura revealed in an Instagram post that before the Australian GP from March 14 to 16, her husband will vacation in Adelaide, Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth. She also shared that she is eager to witness more of David’s “affair with his commentary box.”

While Laura is eager to see Croft do what he loves—shouting ‘lights out and away we go’ on the mic—she also penned an emotional note, explaining how she will feel lonely.

“Going to miss you heaps… but going to enjoy hearing you back behind a microphone,” she added. “Go be amazing as you always are and thank you for a special Winter as Mr and Mrs. The house will feel empty without you!”

Croft read the message, and assured Laura that he would be ‘back before she knew it’. Thankfully, she will have other things to take care of while Croft is out doing his job.

Laura is likely to be busy with her own F1 duties

Laura is no stranger to the hectic life of F1. She previously served as Aston Martin’s Director of Guest Services, Hospitality, and Events before joining F1’s Guest Experiences team in 2018, where she continues to work to this day.

Laura also got a chance to organize the F1 75 launch event last month, which was arguably the biggest project she had ever worked on.

Referring to the opportunity as “one of my career highlights,” she said, “Too many amazing folk to mention in one post but lucky to have worked alongside some of the sports and entertainment world’s greatest“.

Laura will have to immerse herself into her role at certain points this year. For that, she may also have to travel to where races will be taking place, increasing the likelihood of her running into Croft.