Lewis Hamilton to Narrate ‘Small’s Big Dreams’ as He Swaps F1 Seat for a New Role

The British Grand Prix is just around the corner, and fans are eagerly waiting for the racing action at Silverstone. However, before Lewis Hamilton races in his home Grand Prix, he is swapping his racing seat for a new role as he looks forward to inspiring kids in a new way.

On July 3rd, Hamilton will put on the hat of a story narrator at BBC’s CBeebies headquarters. The seven-time world champion will read the bedtime story “Small’s Big Dream.”

This inspiring tale is written by award-winning author Manjeet Mann and illustrated by Amanda Quartey. The story encourages children to believe in themselves and the power of their dreams, themes that resonate deeply with Hamilton.

Explaining why he chose that particular book, the Briton said, “The book that I chose, I felt, was really inspiring. It reminded me of my childhood and the big dreams that I had as a kid. This story really emphasizes that no dream is too big or small.”

“And as long as you believe in yourself, continue to work hard, stay focused, give it absolutely everything, and keep chasing that dream, anything is possible.”, he added, as seen in a video on Twitter (now X).

Lewis Hamilton will be at CBeebies Bedtime Stories to read ‘Small’s Big Dream’ at 6:50pm

Wed 3 July on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer.

Interestingly, Hamilton himself was featured in the popular children’s book series ‘Little People, Big Dreams’ last year. These books highlight the lives of inspiring individuals, showing young readers that they too can achieve great things. The series is beloved for its engaging stories and beautiful illustrations.

However, for Hamilton, being featured in this series was more meaningful than most of us could imagine.

Lewis Hamilton followed in the footsteps of his racing idol

It’s no secret that Hamilton idolizes Brazilian racing legend Ayrton Senna, who was also featured in ‘Little People, Big Dreams’. As a child, Hamilton dreamed of following in Senna’s footsteps, and he has succeeded in matching and even surpassing many of Senna’s records.

Thus, being part of the same book series as his hero was another way for Hamilton to feel connected to Senna’s legacy. Senna’s edition, Volume 49, was released in 2020. Hamilton’s edition, Volume 97, came out in 2023, priced at $16.

'Little People, Big Dreams' book is out ☺️ After the @ayrtonsenna one, they're adding another F1 title to the series in 2023 … @LewisHamilton

Hamilton often uses his platform to promote various causes, and inspiring children to dream big is one close to his heart. By reading “Small’s Big Dream,” he hopes to encourage kids to pursue their passions and believe in their potential, just as he did.