Famous Film Producer Rubbishes Red Bull’s “Bad Guys” Theory for Lewis Hamilton’s Upcoming F1 Film

Lewis Hamilton’s upcoming F1-themed movie, titled F1, has generated significant buzz in recent months. However, rumors suggesting that Red Bull would be portrayed as the villain sparked speculation about unease within the team. Jerry Bruckheimer has since denied these claims.

Bruckheimer, the movie’s producer, debunked the Red Bull “bad guys” theory earlier this week. But he did admit that people from within the Milton-Keynes-based outfit were pessimistic about how the film would portray them.

Red Bull was the main antagonist in the eyes of Mercedes fans and employees during their real-life title battle in 2021, which saw Max Verstappen end Hamilton’s reign. That, and because Bruckheimer and Co. worked with the Silver Arrows for the movie made Red Bull employees worried about their role. “They thought the movie would be about Mercedes,” he said.

The 81-year-old added, “It took us three years to convince everyone that there would be no bad guys in the movie.”

He also revealed that Red Bull has supported the filming process and is eager to see Hamilton’s project succeed. The movie is set to release on June 27, 2025, in the United States, where fans will finally uncover the story—and whether there are any real villains.

Not a lot about the actual story is known as of now, but F1 will revolve around a character named Sonny Hayes (played by Brad Pitt), who comes out of retirement to be a mentor to Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris) and help an underperforming APXGP team find its feet.

However, before the public, drivers and teams can attend a private screening in Monaco. It will be followed by proper premieres in New York, London, and “a bunch of other cities”, Bruckheimer said.