Despite Getting the Chance to Spend Additional $20,000,000, AlphaTauri Boss Opposes This Financial Turn

The F1 fraternity recently announced a financial boost of $20,000,000 for the bottom four teams. They can use this as an additional budget that could be spent on the betterment of their team. AlphaTauri is one of those teams from the bottom four, but Peter Bayer, the CEO of the team is not interested in such offers, as per Motorsport.com.

AlphaTauri, Red Bull’s sister team is arguably the weakest team in the sport this year. They are bottom of the standings and are struggling to get into the points, having done so on just three occasions so far.

After the new financial boost was announced, Bayer argued if it was important to make the arrangements. Despite this money being given out to make the weaker teams more competitive, Bayer does not seem interested.

AlphaTauri rejects the new financial boost

After F1 announced the new financial boost, AlphaTauri’s CEO, Bayer rejected the idea citing a lack of funds. He also mentioned how difficult things get when rules keep changing. Therefore, this was certainly not a good idea, according to him.

Talking about this, he asked a crucial question as per Motorsport.com, “Do we actually have the money?” Following this, he added, “You make a plan, you focus on where you spend the money. And then, a month later, everything changes.”

With that Bayer made it clear that AlphaTauri does not have an additional $20 million to spend. Furthermore, he also emphasized how the top teams would be at an advantage following the introduction of this new financial boost.

New financial boost and it’s reaction

As F1 announced a financial boost for different teams from different levels, it received a mixed reaction. The increase in cost cap has been the point of discussion for quite some time and it finally arrived. However, this was something Bayer did not predict.

As the current limit of $135 million is not enough, there were many talks about the increase in cost cap. However, it has come in such a state where it would get tough for teams to allocate extra funds.

Furthermore, much like the bottom four teams, the top and midfield teams would also get additional funds to spend. However, this would create complexity and confusion and is likely to affect their working process compared to the bottom teams.