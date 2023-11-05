Despite Having Edge Over Everyone, Christian Horner Urges Reverse Grid in Sprint Races: “I Don’t Think We’ve Got it Right”

Red Bull have been a class apart this season, with Max Verstappen wrapping up his fourth sprint race victory of the season in Brazil on Saturday. However, despite managing to win races from the front, as per a recent report by PlanetF1, Christian Horner believes that reverse grids during sprint races might be the way to go.

Horner spoke to Sky Sports F1 after the sprint in Brazil and explained that these short races do not mean much on the grand scale of things which is where the problem lies. He mentioned that sprints are almost like glorified long-run practice with a small prize at the end.

He said, “It needs a bit more to add to it because I don’t think we’ve got it right.” Horner suggested two solutions for the above problem. One of them is to implement reverse grids. The other is to add more points to the races so that the teams take it more seriously with something major at stake.

Horner said, “Why not take championship order and just reverse the top 10 for a shootout but then it’s got to mean something. It’s got to have sufficient points.” The Red Bull team principal is not the only F1 figure who has spoken out in favor of reverse grid races.

Ahead of the Sao Paolo GP weekend, Lewis Hamilton admitted in the press conference that he would like to have reverse grids in the sprint races. He recalled his 2021 Brazil Sprint antics, where he had managed to overtake 15 cars after starting last on the grid, and explained that it was the most exciting sprint race he has driven.

Sergio Perez puts up statement drive to impress Christian Horner and Co.

Perez had quite a strong showing in the Sao Paolo Sprint, which is something Hamilton won’t particularly appreciate. The Mexican driver managed to claim P3 despite falling down to P4 at the start of the race.

Perez managed to pull off a routine move on Russell into Turn 1 on Lap 10, claiming P3 as well as the six points that come with it. In comparison, Hamilton only managed a P7 finish after starting P5 and received a solitary point for his efforts.

This means that Perez adds a five-point gap to the 20-point lead that he already had over Hamilton. With the strong result in the sprint, he is also expected to perform well on Sunday’s race where he will be starting from P9 on the grid.