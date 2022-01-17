“That’s not how they do things”: George Russell praises the loyalty to drivers in Mercedes while taking an indirect swipe at a rival team

George Russell is encouraged by Mercedes’ sense of loyalty to its drivers. He hopes the same loyalty as received by Valtteri Bottas.

Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas had a roller-coaster of a season in 2021. There have been some ups, but there have been a significant number of downs as well. Amidst all this, speculation was rife that George Rusell might be called upon to replace him mid-season.

Fortunately for the Finnish driver, things did not come to that. However, Bottas’ move to Alfa Romeo was announced in September. Immediately after that, the news of George Russell stepping up to Mercedes was also announced.

Bottas has served Mercedes for five years. The Finn played the team game well. He did what was required of him for most of his time with the Brixworth team.

Russell had noted the loyalty that Mercedes and team boss Toto Wolff showed to Bottas when he was struggling during the 2021 season. He appreciates that Bottas was allowed to work through his problems and was not booted mid-season, unlike other teams.

Mercedes look out for their own

“What I admire so much from Mercedes and Toto is how loyal they are to their own,” said Russell to the Motor Sport Magazine Podcast.

“Valtteri has been such a key figure, and key driver for them to help them achieve all of these World Championships along the way.”

“There’s a lot of people [who] can say some negative things, or [say things about him] being off the pace of Lewis Hamilton. But he’s been a crucial part to all of that success, and they want to reward that loyalty.”

Valtteri spotted after the race in Qatar.

Believe me, Valtteri, we all wish we could give you a hug. We love you.#ValtteriBottas #QatarGP #F1 @MercedesAMGF1 pic.twitter.com/PLJqwneOCO — Ashmit Dyes (@AshmitDyes) November 24, 2021

“And maybe if he went through one or two bad races throughout last year, they’re not just going to get the axe out and say, ‘Thank you very much, and see you later’.”

“That’s not how they do things. They give people the full opportunity, and the full chance.”

“I’m a 23-year-old. From their side, there’s no need to rush. We’ve got the whole future ahead.”

George Russell’s hopes from the team

Having seen the loyalty within Mercedes, Russell now hopes to receive the same kind of treatment from his new team.

“I guess that loyalty brings faith to me as a driver, equally to the 2000 employees that Mercedes have between Brackley and Brixworth,” the young Briton elaborated.

“If I work hard and I perform the goods, they are going to reward me with that loyalty, and I don’t have to have any concerns about my job or my future. You probably go ahead and perform even better.”

“So I guess that’s what I really admire from those guys, and they certainly do things quite different to other teams down the grid. So I’ve got to be very grateful and thankful to have Toto as [my] boss, I’m sure.”

“That loyalty that he’s shown Valtteri, if I perform, he’ll show to me and everybody else in the team when they do a good job.”

