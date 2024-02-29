Daniel Ricciardo Faces Wrath of Fans After His Statement on Christian Horner Controversy

Turmoil ensued within the entire Red Bull camp over the last month after the Christian Horner allegations surfaced. The incident became a huge cause of concern for the entire sport, with Horner’s job being on the line. Asked to comment on the same by RacingNews365, Daniel Ricciardo claimed he ‘felt’ for Horner and hoped for a fair outcome. He added that Horner has always been great with him and hence hoped to see a quick resolution of the matter.

Advertisement

“Do I feel for him through all of this? Yes, I’ve known Christian [Horner] for a long time. He’s always been great with me. So I do hope that there is a fair outcome and resolution soon, hopefully before this weekend.” , said Ricciardo.

Ricciardo‘s words struck the wrong nerve when it came to the fans. The statement enraged fans as they felt Ricciardo was only siding with Horner as it would benefit his chances of becoming a Red Bull driver. Many of them took to social media to express their displeasure at the comments of the 34-year-old.

Advertisement

One fan claimed they hoped to never see Ricciardo drive a racecar again.

Advertisement

Others had harsh comments for Ricciardo as well.

With his latest comments, the fan-favorite driver has now become public enemy number 1. Hardly anyone remains in his corner anymore, and the same may be in display once racing begins in Bahrain.

Christian Horner free from all charges

Christian Horner faced reportedly allegations of sexual misconduct from a member of the team and was under investigation by the team’s parent company. After a myriad of speculations, Red Bull GmbH came up with its verdict.

They stated that the matter was “dismissed,” and Horner was clear from all allegations. Furthermore, they clarified that all the findings from the investigation were classified. This was done to protect the information of all parties involved.

Most fans did not find the conclusion satisfactory. For them, money and power once again won the bout. They feel there is more to it than meets the eye, and the team is hiding all the facts. There was widespread dissatisfaction over social media, with people calling Red Bull GmbH out on unfairly siding with Horner. However, the entire incident might truly be over.

Given this was only an internal investigation, the complainant still has options to explore. Should they want, the complainant can even opt for legal proceedings.