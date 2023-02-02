George Russell Upset 10 GP Winner’s Bold Prediction Of Beating Lewis Hamilton With Equal Machinery

Mercedes driver George Russel speaks at a press conference during preparation day for F1 at Circuit of the Americas on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. Formula One Mlc 00388

George Russell had a stellar 2022 season. In his first year with Mercedes, the Briton finished 4th in the Championship claiming the team’s solo race win of the season at Interlagos.

Russell managed to impress everyone by regularly finishing in the top 5 for all races barring just 2. And also managed to beat his 7-time World Champion teammate Lewis Hamilton.

This was only the 3rd time Hamilton was beaten by his teammate. And for the first time since Nico Rosberg’s 2016 title win that Hamilton wasn’t Mercedes’s best driver of the season.

Nobody expected Russell to outperform Hamilton in his rookie season. Especially former Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas, who himself was unable to beat the Briton during his 5 seasons alongside him.

George Russell debunks Valtteri Bottas’s prediction

Valtteri Bottas joined Mercedes in 2017 following Nico Rosberg’s retirement from the sport. Just like George Russell, the Finn joined the Silver Arrows after spending 3 seasons with Williams.

However, in the 5 season’s spent with the Brackley-based outfit, he was unable to get the better of Lewis Hamilton. Rather, Bottas was often delegated to be the team’s support driver and often was asked to make way for Hamilton.

Bottas was never close to challenging Hamilton on a regular basis, nor was he even close to the 7-time World Champion. And the 10-GP winner claimed it wouldn’t be any different for George.

Bottas stated that Russell would not get close to Hamilton in equal machinery. He made a bold prediction saying, “I don’t see anyone else beating Lewis in the near future in the same machinery.”

He added, “George will adjust well because he has been with Mercedes for some years. But beating Lewis is not easy. I have experienced that. It is his consistency in his performances.”

Being the third teammate to finish ahead of the legendary F1 driver, Russell defied the odds. And made a statement to his critics who questioned whether the 24-year-old would step up against his team’s demands.

Russell ready to take over Lewis Hamilton’s reigns

By beating a teammate such as Lewis Hamilton in his first year with Mercedes, George Russell has made a statement. Russell has announced that he will be capable of taking over the 7-time World Champions reign when he retires from the sport.

Hamilton is 38 years old and won’t be around for long. His contract with Mercedes is set to expire at the end of the 2023 season and neither party have revealed news about signing an extension.

Williams 🤝 Mercedes Russell is the latest ‘graduate’ from the British team to move to Mercedes – how do you think he’ll compare to Rosberg and Bottas at the squad? 💭#F1 #Formula1 #Williams #Mercedes #Autosport pic.twitter.com/3SaDtvEnwQ — Autosport (@autosport) September 7, 2021

Hamilton has expressed his interest in staying at Mercedes and claims he is fit enough to continue for a few more years. Even Mercedes would love to employ his services.

But soon, Lewis will step down leaving a hole in the team. But now Mercedes have an able candidate who can take up the reigns and become a future world Champion.

