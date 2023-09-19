Despite Heroic Podium Position, Lando Norris Is Not 100% Impressed by McLaren F1 Challenger

The 2023 Singapore Grand Prix saw Lando Norris take a formidable P2. However, the podium wasn’t easy to achieve. The British driver had to fend off two aggressive Mercedes cars coming from behind at a rapid speed. Therefore, one would think the young driver would praise his car for its success. In reality, while speaking to Motorsport.com and other media, it was the other way around for Norris.

Advertisement

Even though McLaren made significant progress, they are still to make the most of it as Red Bull seems unstoppable despite their loss at the Marina Bay Circuit. However, for now, they are happy with their podiums.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LandoNorris/status/1703085354587242550?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Additionally, while his teammate Oscar Piastri has also significantly benefitted from the package, Norris has participated in the podium celebrations more often. Thus, his statements on the MCL60 are nothing but significant.

Lando Norris opened up on the issues with the McLaren MCL60

Despite claiming the stunning podium by fending off George Russell and Lewis Hamilton in his McLaren, Norris has come out to mention the few drawbacks of his car.

Talking about this, the British driver said, as per Motorsport.com, “I think that’s a very positive thing. There were some things to tweak and little things. But otherwise, a very good point that it’s just on the car and good to go kind of thing, which is always a positive and reassuring sign for the future.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/McLarenF1/status/1703406351022456864?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Nevertheless, the 23-year-old driver said that they were not searching for a perfect car. Instead, they are searching for a car that will be able to fight with the likes of Red Bull, Mercedes, and Ferrari up ahead.

Advertisement

McLaren and their massive improvement

McLaren Racing made a massive step forward after their recent upgrades. A team that was lagging at the bottom in the first couple of races, has seen them competing with the mighty Red Bull.

Therefore, the push to the upward trajectory has been massive. So much so that they left their competitor Alpine far behind and are focused on their next rival Aston Martin in the Constructors’ championship.

Currently, McLaren occupies the P5 in the standings with 139 points, 78 points behind the Silverstone-based team. Team driver Lando Norris is in P8 with 97 points and Oscar Piastri is in P11 with 42 points. Therefore, they need to make all-round development to get the better of Aston Martin in the upcoming races.