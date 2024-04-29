Wholesome Moment Between Lando Norris and Penelope Captured on Her Debut Race After Max Verstappen’s DNF

Kelly Piquet’s daughter Penelope shares a great bond with Max Verstappen. Despite that, the 2024 Australian GP was the first time Penelope attended a Grand Prix to watch the Red Bull champion win and dominate the F1 grid. However, the four-year-old could not witness a victory for Verstappen, as he had to retire in the opening laps of the race. Still, Penelope shared a wholesome moment with the Dutchman’s peer Lando Norris after the race in Melbourne ended.

As seen in a video surfaced on Twitter (now X), Penelope is hugging and having a chat with Norris. The video showcases them in the Albert Park circuit paddock with Kelly Piquet capturing the duo’s adorable moment.

Norris had a contrastingly great race in Australia, as the Briton stood on the podium after finishing P3. Naturally, he was happy with the result and would have cheered up Penelope, if she was sad on seeing Verstappen’s DNF.

Verstappen and Norris also share a close bond as the duo are great friends off the track too. They often hang out with each other and their common friend, DJ Martin Garrix. Though, during the winter break the Briton seemingly ditched Verstappen to go on a trip Down Under along with Garrix.

Norris posted about the same that showed him, Garrix, and Daniel Ricciardo hanging out in Perth. However, the Dutchman was also vacationing with Kelly Piquet and Penelope during the same time.

Regardless, this moment between Penelope and Norris is something fans are loving. Perhaps, the duo may plan a family and friends’ vacation together for their next break.

Fans love the “cute” moment between “Uncle” Lando Norris and Penelope

Several fans on Twitter have reacted quickly to this wholesome moment and are drooling over the cuteness of the duo. Naturally, Lando Norris is himself an adorable driver among several female fans and his interaction with Kelly Piquet’s daughter may be a memorable off-track moment for many.

One of the fans labeled Norris as Penelope’s favorite “uncle”.

Another fan was adoring Penelope’s Kangaroo bag too.

The four-year-old also visited the Japanese GP where she finally got to see Verstappen win. This may become a trend this season with Penelope traveling more often with her mother to races.