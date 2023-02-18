Despite Idolizing Tiger Woods For 15 Years, Lewis Hamilton Doesn’t Want To Be Like The GOAT

Lewis Hamilton and Tiger Woods are both considered sportsmen who transcend their own sport and it is no secret that the 7-time world champion idolizes the Golfing legend for all he has achieved in his sport.

Despite that Hamilton once said that he does not want to be compared to him and be called the Tiger Woods of Motorsport.

In 2007, Hamilton released his autobiography ‘Lewis Hamilton: My Story’ and narrated his journey in the sport including his struggles, vision and thoughts.

Hamilton also revealed that he often got compared with Woods and he did not agree with those statements since he had just made his debut in the sport and was trying to make his mark.

Why Lewis Hamilton does not want to be compared with Tiger Woods?

Hamilton said that Woods is one of the greatest golfers ever and has changed Golf in his own way. And when he was getting compared with him he was just a rookie driver and had just won his first ever Grand Prix.

In his book, he said, “I am certainly no threat to him as a golfer!”

The Briton admitted that Woods is a sensational athlete and it was an honour to be compared with someone like him, but he does not want to be known as the Tiger Woods of motor racing. “Just being the Lewis Hamilton of motor racing will be cool enough for me,” he added.

He further said that he is completely different from Woods but he would be delighted to have a similar impact in Formula 1.

Lewis Hamilton does not have extraordinary golfing skills

Ahead of the 2022 Miami GP, Hamilton teamed with NFL star Tom Brady to play a bit of golf s part of The Big Pilot golf challenge hosted by the IWC.

The Briton was playing after almost 3 years and was not happy with his game. After trying a few shots, the Briton just admitted that he’ll stick to driving on the track instead.

Even in his book in 2007, Hamilton said that he can hit the ball but he is not very consistent at it. Despite that, he refuses to take lessons because he watched his father’s friend take lessons and he turned out to be an even worse player than Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton said at his Miami press conference he was not very good at golf. To our untrained eye, there didn’t look to be a huge amount wrong with this swing the other day. #F1 pic.twitter.com/Lss6npJMSL — PlanetF1 (@Planet_F1) May 6, 2022

Mercedes star calls for Woods’ comeback to be turned into a film

In 2019 when Hamilton won his 75th race in China, Woods clinched his 81st victory on the PGA Tour and grabbed the 5th Masters’ title – the American’s 15th major but first for 11 years.

Hamilton said that he watched some of the highlights and it was just emotional how Woods made his comeback given his journey and all the things that he had to go through.

He further added that tiger Woods: The movie is just an inevitability now.

