“Absolutely Not”: Lando Norris on Second Career Guess by Oscar Piastri

Naman Gopal Srivastava
Published

Lando Norris & Oscar Piastri

Credits- IMAGO

While fulfilling media duties, Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris once discussed alternate career options. During the Viaplay segment, Piastri was asked to guess Norris’ second career, but his answer was immediately dismissed by the Bristol-born driver.

Piastri took some time to think and even gave Norris a side eye before coming up with golf. Norris, however, said, Absolutely not.” 

Known for his passion for golf, Norris participated in the Netflix Cup last year, where pro golfers and F1 stars competed for glory together. Although he didn’t win, his love for the sport remained, and he continued to spend his free time on the golf course. Piastri likely made his assumption based on that.

Norris had an explanation, however. He said he was not good at the sport, and joked that he didn’t even enjoy playing it all that much.

“Absolutely not!” exclaimed Norris.

“We do one frustrating sport, and then he chooses to do another frustrating sport,” Piastri added, emphasizing on how stressful the lives of F1 drivers can get.

Thankfully, the McLaren driver has found another activity to ease things for himself. Pairing up several other drivers, on the grid, Norris has taken a liking to padel – a sport which many F1 drivers have taken a liking to.

Norris’ new go-to sport

In recent years, padel has gained popularity among F1 drivers, and Norris has embraced the trend. Alongside Max Verstappen, Fernando Alonso, Daniel Ricciardo, and others, Norris has begun finding time to play padel.

Padel has become so popular that Red Bull has installed its own padel court at its Milton Keynes base, which other drivers also book to let loose. Padel has also become a part of many drivers’ training regimens, as it enhances agility, stamina, and reflexes while providing a stress-free environment. Despite their hectic schedules, drivers almost always find time to play it.

According to Norris, Alonso, Sainz and Lance Stroll are strong players of padel, and he finds it difficult to beat them.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

