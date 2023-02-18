How Fernando Alonso Inspired a $1 Million Timepiece By Richard Mille

Fernando Alonso is nothing less than an artist on the track. After becoming a World Champion in 2005, the Spaniard became the youngest driver to win the title. His driving, raw pace and agility to perform even at the age of 41 are inspiring.

While Alonso will be starting a fresh new chapter with the Aston Martin F1 team, he seems to have already made an impact on another industry. That industry is the high-end luxury Swiss watches.

Alonso played a crucial role in developing the RM 47 Tourbillion with Swiss watchmaker Richard Mille. And the price of this work of art and craftsmanship is $1.09 Million.

Fernando Alonso and his 2023 helmet. 😍 Need we say more? pic.twitter.com/mONs5m482i — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) February 14, 2023

Only 75 watches will be produced by Richard Mille. And if you are planning on acquiring a timepiece, you must be both, extremely wealthy and incredibly lucky!

Know more about Fernando Alonso-inspired RM 47 Tourbillion

The RM 47 Tourbillion was created after a discussion between Richard Mille and Fernando Alonso. Alonso has a deep appreciation for Japanese traditional arts and the Samurai principles.

The racer suggested the Swiss watchmaker create a timepiece that is inspired by the Japanese warrior culture. And RM 47 was born after 4 years of designing and understanding the culture of Japan’s fiercest warriors.

The Richard Mille RM 47 Tourbillion “The Time of the Samurai”came about from a conversation between Richard Mille and the 2x Formula 1 world champion and brand partner Fernando Alonso. Limited to 75 pieces. pic.twitter.com/uNuSr540hR — Vincenzo Landino (@vincenzolandino) April 5, 2022

The watch reflects the Bushido principles of Samurais, the traditional Japanese warriors. It features the crest of the Asano clan from Hiroshima, Japan.

The Asano clan are infamous for the lore of the “47 Ronin.” This is a historic tale dating back to 18th century Japan when 47 warriors avenged the death of their master, Asano Naganori.

The Samurai led a life of honour, loyalty, sacrifice and perseverance. And the watch is an ode to the virtues of the Samurai and has been crafted along with the principles of Bushido.

Alonso’s conversation with Richard Mille inspired the watch

After a conversation with Fernando Alonso, Richard Mille spent 4 years designing the watch. And just like any other immaculate timepiece by the watchmaker, he tells a story through his craft.

The watch features gold embellishments and a golden crest of the Asano clan. They are hand-carved by the engraver Pierre-Alain Lozeron and painted by his wife Valérie Lozeron.

Jay-Z was seen wearing the Richard Mille RM 47 “Samurai” at the Super Bowl. The watch costs $1.1 million. The watch came about from a conversation between RM and F1 Champion, Fernando Alonso — a passionate enthusiast of Japanese traditional arts and Samurai principles. https://t.co/8ga7tTsEao pic.twitter.com/9GYmmpnE7x — Vincenzo Landino (@vincenzolandino) February 16, 2023

The watch features a black Ceramic and Yellow Gold casing. The back side of the watch is open, with the intricate clockwork completely visible.

Each watch takes 16 hours of work to engrave and a whole day to assemble the mechanics of the watch. Only 75 pieces of the limited edition watches have been produced. With each watch selling for $1.09 Million.

