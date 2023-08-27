Despite Lando Norris Making Max Verstappen Sweat Over Pole Position, Zak Brown Admits McLaren Didn’t Even Dare to Think Outclassing Red Bull

Lando Norris put up a very tough challenge to Verstappen during the Dutch GP Qualifying. At various points during the third part of qualifying, it seemed like the young Briton might just be able to pip Verstappen to the line and deny him the pole position at his home race. However, Norris failed to do so and Verstappen made sure that things returned to normalcy. Despite Norris being so close to Red Bull, Zak Brown revealed during the post-qualifying interview that they never thought about being Verstappen and Co.

McLaren has made a huge jump forward over the last few race weekends. The team who had finished last during the opening race of the season, was fighting for podium places by the time the season reached the summer break. However, despite the improvements, there’s a lot of catching up to do when it comes to overtaking the Red Bull.

This was proven yet again as Verstappen managed to claim his eighth pole position of the season in The Netherlands. By the time Q3 ended, Verstappen was more than half a second clear of Norris, who finished P2. However, despite this clear difference in the end, the McLaren driver did manage to put Verstappen under pressure even if temporarily.

Lando Norris was never expected to beat Verstappen

Zak Brown joined F1 presenters Jolyon Palmer, Will Buxton, and Laura Winter during the post-qualifying show where he was asked if, he was expecting Norris to claim pole position on Saturday. Brown immediately replied in the negative.

Brown explained, “No I never got that confident. But I thought we had a chance with both cars. Because they have been flirting with the top positions over the weekend. But pretty hard to beat Max.” He then went on to appreciate how Verstappen put in a lap when it mattered the most yet again.

When the second red flag came out during Q3 due to Leclerc’s crash, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were at the top of the standings making it a McLaren 1-2. Brown revealed that he was desperately hoping for some rain, so that the standings stay as they were. However, that never happened.

McLaren not satisfied with being ‘Best of the Rest’

Brown understands that there is a long way to go before McLaren finds itself at par with Red Bull. However, he also realizes that the improvements shown by the team are praiseworthy. Brown focused on the fact that the team seems a little disappointed with being P2 and this is a great attitude to have.

The current attitude within the team is suggestive of the fact that they are not satisfied with the best of the rest tag anymore. Rather, want to be the best. However, it won’t be that easy as there is still a lot of ground to cover for the Woking-based outfit.