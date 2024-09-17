Zhou Guanyu Pays Tribute to Singapore With a Special Helmet Featuring Marina Bay Sands Resort

Racing with special tribute helmets has become a theme in the modern Formula 1 landscape. And with the Singapore Grand Prix weekend right around the corner, Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu has unveiled a special helmet that pays homage to a truly iconic place in Singapore.

“Special helmet for a special night race,” Zhou wrote in the caption of his post. The back of the helmet features a detailed illustration of the Marina Bay Sands Resort, showing the resort’s distinctive three-tower structure topped with a sky park.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 周冠宇 | Zhou Guanyu (@zhouguanyu24)

The artwork is rendered in a monochromatic style, which contrasts with the vibrant colors of the helmet, making it a focal point of the overall design. Several things make the Marina Bay Sands so iconic, with the biggest attraction being its design which is inspired by card decks.

The resort also houses the world’s largest atrium casino, spanning four stories with four levels of gaming and entertainment. It also features a 19,000-square-meter ArtScience Museum and a convention center with a capacity of 45,000 people.

Another striking feature of the resort is the SkyPark, a three-acre park on top of the building that bridges all three towers and includes amenities like swimming pools, gardens, and jogging paths providing a unique leisure space for guests.

The Marina Bay Sands Skypark in Singapore, designed by architect Moshe Safdie, features a 150 meter long infinity swimming pool that stretches across three skyscraper structures 200 meters in the sky.pic.twitter.com/UCGEAU2jHo — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) July 13, 2024

The resort is set to expand further by 2028, with the addition of a fourth tower and a concert venue at an estimated cost of $3.3 billion. In addition to the Marina Bay Sands, the helmet also features a playful tribute to Zhou’s pet cat, Sweetcorn.

Similarly to other drivers’ pets, Sweetcorn also has a huge fan following. Its Instagram page already has close to 60k followers despite just 14 posts since February.