Zhou Guanyu Pays Tribute to Singapore With a Special Helmet Featuring Marina Bay Sands Resort

Veerendra Vikram Singh
Published

Credits: IMAGO NurPhoto

Racing with special tribute helmets has become a theme in the modern Formula 1 landscape. And with the Singapore Grand Prix weekend right around the corner, Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu has unveiled a special helmet that pays homage to a truly iconic place in Singapore.

“Special helmet for a special night race,” Zhou wrote in the caption of his post. The back of the helmet features a detailed illustration of the Marina Bay Sands Resort, showing the resort’s distinctive three-tower structure topped with a sky park.

The artwork is rendered in a monochromatic style, which contrasts with the vibrant colors of the helmet, making it a focal point of the overall design. Several things make the Marina Bay Sands so iconic, with the biggest attraction being its design which is inspired by card decks.

The resort also houses the world’s largest atrium casino, spanning four stories with four levels of gaming and entertainment. It also features a 19,000-square-meter ArtScience Museum and a convention center with a capacity of 45,000 people.

Another striking feature of the resort is the SkyPark, a three-acre park on top of the building that bridges all three towers and includes amenities like swimming pools, gardens, and jogging paths providing a unique leisure space for guests.

The resort is set to expand further by 2028, with the addition of a fourth tower and a concert venue at an estimated cost of $3.3 billion. In addition to the Marina Bay Sands, the helmet also features a playful tribute to Zhou’s pet cat, Sweetcorn.

Similarly to other drivers’ pets, Sweetcorn also has a huge fan following. Its Instagram page already has close to 60k followers despite just 14 posts since February.

Veerendra Singh is a senior Formula 1 journalist at TheSportsRush, with a passion for the sport that goes back to 2008. His extensive coverage and deep understanding of the sport are evident in the more than 900 articles he has written so far on the sport and its famous personalities like Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Toto Wolff, Charles Leclerc and more... When he's not at his work desk, Veerendra likes to spend time with his two feline friends and watch races from the Formula 1 and MotoGP archive. He is always up for a conversation about motorsport so you can hit him up anytime on his social media handles for a quick word.

