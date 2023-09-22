Despite Oscar Piastri Acknowledging His Mother’s Stress, the McLaren Star Is Ready to ‘Defy’ Her Worries to Live His Dream for Years

Oscar Piastri after his amazing rookie year has officially extended his stay with McLaren for next three years, and her mother indeed had a stressful response to it. However, while acknowledging her stress, he is ready to snub her worries and wants to continue to live his Formula 1 dreams for years to come as conveyed by him on the fast and the curious podcast.

After his impressive performances, Piastri is touted as one of the best rookies in years. And McLaren cementing his spot with them with a better pay that usually comes with every extension was inevitable.

But the business of F1 comes with a high level of risk to life, and Piastri’s mother Nicole Piastri has always been open about her worries. But her son just don’t want to stay away from the thrill.

Oscar Piastri wants to live his dream

In the podcast in which Piastri appeared, he was asked about her mother’s stress tweet. While he claims that she was happy about him progressing in his career, but as a mother always remains worried about him. But he hopes he goes onto live his dream beyond 2026.

“She was very happy. Obviously, I’ve known for through a while now, she is my mum, and she gets stressed when I race. I hate to break it to her. But hopefully it’s not three years I am doing this for. But at least three or four times the amount,” said Piastri.

Though, the Mclaren star further reveals that at the end her mother is proud. But at the same time, the 22-year-old is not so happy about her mother becoming an internet sensation.

The McLaren star at times grabs his head because of his mother

Piastri’s mother Nicole has gotten famous on internet while the former is gaining fans because of his performances. Though, the McLaren star is not the entire reason for her getting famous. In fact, often gets her attention.

Some of her funny tweets have got her massive engagement. One of her tweets, where she wanted a race to end quickly as it was already 1 am in Melbourne and she wanted to sleep before waking up for a Pilates class, got a high number of reactions and replies.

Because of this, she boasts around 22,000 followers on X, formerly known as Twitter. When asked about the F1 racer about her mother’s tweets, he claimed that at times he ends up putting his head in his hands. But at the end of the day, it’s all good for him and often finds them funny.