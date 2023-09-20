Oscar Piastri’s Mom Unhappy With Mega 3-Year McLaren Contract

As revealed earlier this week, McLaren extended Oscar Piastri’s stay in Woking for three more years. As the Australian has impressed the top brass of his team by being the best rookie in F1 this year, he is all set to remain with the papaya outfit till the end of 2026. However, Piastri’s mother, who is proud of his son’s achievement, is not too happy about the whole ordeal, as per her recent comment on X, formerly Twitter.

Advertisement

McLaren and Piastri extended their partnership after the Aussie put in multiple stunning performances this season. Talking about this, the 22-year-opened up in a video published by the team.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/OscarPiastri/status/1704436221735272824?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Revealing the top moments in 2023, he mentioned that the first Q3 appearance in Saudi Arabia, and then qualifying in the top three at Silverstone were very supreme. This was followed by P2 in the Sprint on the Spa race weekend. According to Piastri, these were some of his best moments at the team.

Piastri’s mother is proud, but unhappy to some extent as well

Piastri’s mother Nicole Piastri is a fan favorite for her funny tweets on X. She is never far behind from calling her son out in public or playing the ‘mom’ card on her driver son.

Much like this, Nicole Piastri took to X to share her reaction after Oscar Piastri extended his F1 contract with McLaren. She wrote, “What!! So we are doing this for another 3 years???” It is understood that she, as a mother is surely petrified to have seen her son racing at such a high speed. However, this surely was said out of banter.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/McLarenF1/status/1704435251198537903?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

She is nothing but shocked after finding out that she will have to endure watching her son compete in the dangerous world of F1, for three more years at least. Admittedly, this was not the first time she poked at her son online.

Advertisement

Oscar Piastri’s mother is very popular for her online tactics

Apart from her recent jokingly unhappy stance, Nicole Piastri tried to stop his driver son from riding a bike earlier this year (publicly). She also shared her insane reaction before the McLaren driver was preparing himself for a Sprint race in July.

Along with this, she seemed elated once the McLaren star changed his sport for a few hours to cricket. She wrote that cricket was better in terms of safety. Furthermore, Piastri’s phone call with his mother after the Melbourne-born driver joined the team, also became viral all over social media.

Oscar Piastri called in to let his mother Nicole Piastri know about his first day at McLaren. He said that the first day was decent but the food wasn’t as good as she makes it. All in all, the McLaren driver and her mother’s online exchange of conversation is nothing but pure gold.