Despite Personal Gain, Fernando Alonso Stands With Carlos Sainz Against “Severe” Penalty in Australian GP

Fernando Alonso has decided to sing along with Carlos Sainz after the Ferrari driver’s “severe” penalty in Australia. The Aston Martin driver said the penalty by the FIA was too severe and he stands up against it with his compatriot despite his personal gain.

As per FormulaPassion, the Spanish driver said that he understands how hard it is to find grip on the first lap. He also shared that Sainz did not have any intention of hitting him intentionally.

A 5-second penalty was handed to Carlos Sainz for causing a collision with Fernando Alonso at the second restart in Melbourne 💥

Sainz called it the most unfair penalty he had ever seen, and Alonso reckoned the punishment did not fit the crime.⁠

Do you agree with them? 👇 pic.twitter.com/X66vRMmCfV — Motorsport.com (@Motorsport) April 3, 2023

After hitting someone, there’s always a risk of having their car out of the race. So that says how unwanted the hits can be during the race, the 41-year-old explained.

Alonso also understands that drivers at times be in an unwanted position and do something that jeopardizes their entire race and the race weekend subsequently. Having said it’s part of the racing world, he stated that he didn’t watch the replays carefully.

But in the end, Alonso concludes that the penalty was too severe for him. Admittedly, the Ferrari driver received a five seconds time penalty after hitting the Aston Martin driver post-red flag restart.

Carlos Sainz feels the penalty was the most unfair one

The Spanish driver is of the opinion that the penalty in one of the most chaotic races in Melbourne was the most unfair one that he has seen in his life.

When asked for comments after the race, he said he might utter bad words or bad stuff. So he would rather prefer to meet the stewards and appeal against the penalty and then come back and speak to the media.

Earlier, the former McLaren driver also reacted with agony on the radio upon hearing his penalty. He said, “No, this is unacceptable! They need to wait until the end of the race to discuss with me.”

Sainz’s penalty hit Ferrari hard

After the stewards decided to slap the Spaniard with a timed penalty, he was down from P4 to P12, which means the end of the pack. This took away the chance for a point finish and hence hit his team very hard.

Earlier, Charles Leclerc went off the track after being touched by his Lance Stroll. Leclerc’s right rear was touched by Stroll’s front left, which was deemed a racing incident by the stewards.

Ultimately, the Prancing Horse had to leave the Land Down Under without any points added to their tally. Thus, they remain in P4 in the constructors’ championship with 26 points after three races.