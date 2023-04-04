HomeSearch

Despite Personal Gain, Fernando Alonso Stands With Carlos Sainz Against “Severe” Penalty in Australian GP

Sabyasachi Biswas
|Published 04/04/2023

Despite Personal Gain, Fernando Alonso Stands With Carlos Sainz Against “Severe” Penalty in Australian GP

Credits: FORMULA 1 ROLEX AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX 2023 / 01.04.2023, Albert-Park, Melbourne, FORMULA 1 ROLEX AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX 2023 , im Bild Fernando Alonso (ESP), Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team, Carlos Sainz Jr. (ESP), Scuderia Ferrari *** FORMULA 1 ROLEX AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX 2023 01 04 2023, Albert Park, Melbourne, FORMULA 1 ROLEX AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX 2023 , in picture Fernando Alonso ESP , Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team, Carlos Sainz Jr ESP , Scuderia Ferrari nordphotoxGmbHx/xBratic nph00250

Fernando Alonso has decided to sing along with Carlos Sainz after the Ferrari driver’s “severe” penalty in Australia. The Aston Martin driver said the penalty by the FIA was too severe and he stands up against it with his compatriot despite his personal gain.

As per FormulaPassion, the Spanish driver said that he understands how hard it is to find grip on the first lap. He also shared that Sainz did not have any intention of hitting him intentionally.

After hitting someone, there’s always a risk of having their car out of the race. So that says how unwanted the hits can be during the race, the 41-year-old explained.

Alonso also understands that drivers at times be in an unwanted position and do something that jeopardizes their entire race and the race weekend subsequently. Having said it’s part of the racing world, he stated that he didn’t watch the replays carefully.

But in the end, Alonso concludes that the penalty was too severe for him. Admittedly, the Ferrari driver received a five seconds time penalty after hitting the Aston Martin driver post-red flag restart.

Carlos Sainz feels the penalty was the most unfair one

The Spanish driver is of the opinion that the penalty in one of the most chaotic races in Melbourne was the most unfair one that he has seen in his life.

When asked for comments after the race, he said he might utter bad words or bad stuff. So he would rather prefer to meet the stewards and appeal against the penalty and then come back and speak to the media.

Earlier, the former McLaren driver also reacted with agony on the radio upon hearing his penalty. He said, “No, this is unacceptable! They need to wait until the end of the race to discuss with me.”

Sainz’s penalty hit Ferrari hard

After the stewards decided to slap the Spaniard with a timed penalty, he was down from P4 to P12, which means the end of the pack. This took away the chance for a point finish and hence hit his team very hard.

Earlier, Charles Leclerc went off the track after being touched by his Lance Stroll. Leclerc’s right rear was touched by Stroll’s front left, which was deemed a racing incident by the stewards.

Ultimately, the Prancing Horse had to leave the Land Down Under without any points added to their tally. Thus, they remain in P4 in the constructors’ championship with 26 points after three races.

Share this article
About the author
Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas is an F1 journalist at The SportsRush. With over one and a half decades of love for the sport and five years of experience in the field, he dreams to be a regular at the paddock when the lights go out. A Red Bull fan and F1 fan in general over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa, Sebastian Vettel, and Max Verstappen dominate the track. Apart from F1, he's also a big-time Madridista and Federer fanatic. He was a sub-junior level footballer, won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak throughout, he tries different cuisines and learns new cultures whenever he's away from the keyboard.

Read more from Sabyasachi Biswas