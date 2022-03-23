“That was hard, but very fair”– F1 expert claims Max Verstappen is more aggressive with Lewis Hamilton than Charles Leclerc

F1 expert Martin Brundle claims max Verstappen is more aggressive with Lewis Hamilton than he is ever with Charles Leclerc.

In Bahrain, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc had an epic battle for the race win. The last time they had a similar duel was during the British Grand Prix 2019.

It took so long for the two contemporaries to lock horns against each other. While the two were fighting, pretty sure there were moments when the two were close enough to take each other out.

Verstappen is a naturally aggressive driver, so it was expected of him to be like that. But F1 commentator Martin Brundle thinks that the Dutchman is not as aggressive with Leclerc as he is with Hamilton.

“That was hard, but very fair. He was considerably less aggressive than with Hamilton last year. It will be fascinating to see how this plays out over the course of the championship,” said Brundle as per Motorsport.

Also read: Helmut Marko thinks Red Bull may have a mistake in the car of Max Verstappen

Martin Brundle is happy that Ferrari is now competitive

In the first race of the season, Ferrari hauled 44 points, most a team can take away from a race. Thus, it gives them a solid start to the season. Reacting to it, Brundle is glad that Ferrari is finally competitive after three years.

“Looking at their pure race pace and the data from their long runs, they had a speed advantage and were the team to beat in the race. F1 is in a better place when Ferrari is competitive,” said Brundle.

“Last year they didn’t compete for the title and that allowed them to free up a lot of time and resources for the new era with the new rules. They made the most of this.”

“Looking at how well Alfa Romeo [sixth and tenth] and Haas [fifth and eleventh] went in Bahrain, and their own double finish, then the Ferrari power unit will be fine.”

Max Verstappen a victim of failure

While Ferrari went on to have a thumping win, Red bull saw a tragedy. The Milton-Keynes-based outfit saw both of their cars retired in the last laps of the race due to technical failures.

Even if Verstappen wouldn’t have won, he was guaranteed 18 points. Meanwhile, Perez looked promising to get a P4 which could have bagged them further 12 points. A grand total of 30 points.

Instead, Red Bull came home with a blank. The current world champion wouldn’t want a season to be started like this. So, Red Bull certainly have a few things to do to improve their reliability.

Also read: Toto Wolff highlights weight concerns for the Mercedes and Red Bull cars