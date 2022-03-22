“It’s the first race distance that I have done this year”: Daniel Ricciardo explains why he treated the Bahrain GP as a test-session

Daniel Ricciardo missed the pre-season test in Bahrain due to Covid, and struggled to get to grip with his MCL36 at the opening race.

Pre-season testing is extremely important for all drivers ahead of a new campaign. There, the drivers get the chance to test out their new cars and find out areas where they feel the machinery can improve.

It also gives them an opportunity to shake off the rust and get back in driving shape before the real racing action starts. This year, F1 had two pre-season testing sessions. The first one was held in Barcelona followed by a similar test in Bahrain.

Ricciardo attended the Barcelona test, where McLaren did look relatively strong. At the subsequent test on the other hand, the Surrey based team faced a number of problems.

It began with Ricciardo’s positive Covid test, which ruled him out for all three days. The first race of the season took place in Bahrain itself, just a week after testing.

Since Ricciardo missed out on being behind the wheel for testing, he approached the 2022 Bahrain GP in a completely different way.

Daniel Ricciardo looks back on a difficult race for McLaren in Bahrain

Ricciardo qualified in 18th ahead of the race on Sunday. This was an incredibly disappointing race for the Aussie, who struggled to get to grip with his car that day.

On Sunday, he managed to make up a few places and finish P14, but they’re still far behind where they want to be. Teammate Lando Norris finished just behind Ricciardo in 15th.

“It was definitely tricky,” Ricciardo said. “I think as well, there is a lot to try and understand. I knew there would be.”

“It is the first race distance I have done this year and trying all compounds in the race. I think it was trying to treat it like a test session as well, trying to learn as much as I could each lap.”

“Obviously, we are lacking some pace. I think it is general, I don’t think it is necessarily just one area. We lack a little bit of downforce and that is really the key,” the former Red Bull driver said.

