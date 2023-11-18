What Can F1 Learn From NASCAR After Las Vegas GP Practice Debacle?

The Las Vegas Grand Prix was touted as the most highly anticipated event for Formula 1 in the past year. However, the reality has been far from impressive. The race track, which runs down the Vegas strip, has been plagued with serious safety issues, resulting in a mere nine minutes of running for Free Practice 1.

Advertisement

During the FP1 session, Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari hit a drain cover, causing the session to be red-flagged. The cars created enough suction to lift the cover from the ground and hit the underbody of Sainz’s car. To make matters worse, Sainz was handed a 10-place grid drop penalty for an engine replacement, energy store, and control electronics due to the incident. In a nutshell, Sainz being penalized for a poorly designed track is comparable to being arrested for a tree falling on your car.

The FIA attempted to rectify the issue by inspecting every other manhole cover on the racetrack and securing them. However, this resulted in the cancellation of FP1 and a delay in the start of FP2 until 2 am local time. Fans who paid exorbitant amounts to attend the race were not allowed to enter the venue due to logistical problems, causing FP2 to run with empty grandstands.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/A_S12/status/1725712239238472073?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Moving forward, there are even more concerns regarding the rest of the race weekend, with drivers experiencing low traction on the newly paved surface, low track temperatures, and a general lack of data due to the limited practice sessions.

It is disappointing that such a highly anticipated event has turned out to be a complete letdown for fans and drivers alike. In essence, the first day of the race weekend at the Sin City has been nothing but a Vegas-themed embarrassment for Formula 1 and the FIA.

Formula 1 could learn a thing or two from NASCAR’s inaugural street circuit event

It’s quite ironic that NASCAR, a motorsport that has always shied away from street circuit layouts, managed to pull off a successful race on its first attempt with the Chicago Street Race. Meanwhile, Formula 1, which frequently races on street circuits, seems to be struggling with the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The city of Chicago hosted the first-ever street circuit race for NASCAR. Despite all the setbacks with the weather and the overall concern from the fans, the event went on to be a successful and memorable one. Interestingly, the race saw a NASCAR debutant in the form of Shane Van Gisbergen win in a dominating fashion over the regular Cup Series drivers.

Advertisement

If NASCAR can organize a fine street circuit event on their first try, what’s holding back the motorsport juggernaut that is Formula 1? It was greed. The Las Vegas Grand Prix organizers’ rapacity was on full display as they went to great lengths to prevent non-paying spectators from catching a glimpse of the race. This sparked a raging controversy all over social media.

All in all, it’s disappointing to see that Formula 1, a sport that prides itself on being the pinnacle of motorsport, is willing to prioritize profits over the fans’ experience. The fact that other street circuits like Monaco and Baku do not have such restrictive measures in place to prevent locals from enjoying the race from their balconies adds to the organizers’ lack of consideration for American fans.

Perhaps F1 could learn a thing or two from NASCAR, who managed to put on a wildly entertaining race despite it being their first attempt at a street circuit event.