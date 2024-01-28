Pressure Builds Around Lando Norris’ First Race Win as Best Friend Dreams of the Day: “It Will Release Him Into That Next Level”

Lando Norris has had a remarkable few seasons as he has registered 13 podiums in F1 so far. However, the one thing that still eludes the Briton is a race win. The closest the 24-year-old perhaps came to breaking that duck was at the 2021 Russian Grand Prix. Since Norris has completed five seasons in F1 and has still not won a race, his best friend, Max Fewtrell, dreams of the day that the McLaren driver will stand on the top step of the podium.

In a video that has now gone viral, Norris’ best friend says, “I really hope he (Norris) gets that first win at a race that I’m there though. I really hope I wanna be there for that. If I am not, I will still be happy“.

Fewtrell then discussed the best hypothetical situation of where Norris could get his first win. He believes that the best situation for Norris to get his first F1 win would obviously be at his home track of Silverstone. Having said that, Fewtrell believes that whenever the #4 driver gets his first win, more victories are likely to follow soon after.

“I feel that after the first-ever win that weight will be off his shoulders. I think he’ll then go up another level as a driver. It will release him into that next level,” explained Norris’ best friend.

While Fewtrell has revealed his ideal situation of where Norris could get his first win, the Briton seems to have already fantasized about his maiden F1 victory as well.

What is Lando Norris’ fantasy about his first F1 win?

Although Lando Norris is desperate to get his first F1 win no matter how it comes, he too has a fantasy for it. The Briton once revealed that he would like to win a race in which his good friend Carlos Sainz shares the podium with him.

As for the third and final podium spot, Norris said that it would be good to have his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri up there as well. Considering how well McLaren have improved since the beginning of last season, it does not seem that it will take too long for Norris or even Piastri to register their first Grand Prix win.

McLaren too are desperate to provide Norris with a car that could potentially help the 24-year-old break the duck and register his first F1 win. McLaren CEO Zak Brown explained once in an interview last year how Norris has all the ingredients to win, and that it has been his team’s fault for not being able to provide him with an opportunity to do so.