Despite Pole Position, Max Verstappen Criticizes Track Limits That Eliminated Sergio Perez 

Max Verstappen has recently slammed the F1 track limits even after getting the pole position. Verstappen criticized the limits that eliminated his teammate Sergio Perez from Q2 in Red Bull Ring.

Formula 1 is in Austria for the ninth round of the 2023 F1 season. And it was none other than the Dutchman who extracted out the finest tenths to above everyone in the time sheet.

It was the fourth pole position in a row for the 25-year-old this season as his domination for the season was kept intact. Despite claiming the pole, the Dutch driver complained as he seemed unhappy about the track limits being the party spoiler for many drivers, including Perez.

Admittedly, apart from the Mexican driver, track limits deleted multiple drivers’ time as they went over the line at the entry as well as at the exit of turn 10 at Red Bull Ring.

Verstappen slammed track limits

As the 25-year-old claimed the pole once again, he was called for an interview. Talking about track limits in the interview, Verstappen stated, “We could see today that a lot of people get out.”

“It was about surviving, even Q3 you just want the banker lap, it takes out the joy a little bit,” further added the two-time world champion. In the end, Perez finished the qualification in P15.

Following this, the defending champion added, “It’s always very tricky around here and the cars are big and heavy. Judging it on a line this wide (very small), with these speeds are very high.”

How did the qualification play out?

Apart from the usual Max Verstappen on pole, the Ferraris made significant improvement. The duo of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz finished in P2 and P3 in the qualification.

This has been a huge improvement from the part of the Prancing Horse after they were behind Mercedes and Aston Martin off late. Leclerc was 0.048 and 0.190 behind the Red Bull driver.

This has been a great impetus for the Italian team who are still in fights to finish their season in P2, thus overtaking the challenges set by Mercedes and Aston Martin.

Lando Norris, Lewis Hamilton, Lance Stroll, Fernando Alonso, Nico Hulkenberg, Pierre Gasly, and Alex Albon finished in the top 10.