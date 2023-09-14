Despite Recording 7 Podiums in 2023, Ex-F1 Champion Believes Fernando Alonso Is “Not As Good as the Press Claims”

Coming into 2023, Fernando Alonso is having quite a successful campaign. The Spanish driver has picked up seven podiums already in 14 races so far, which makes him one of the best drivers on the grid. However, as per Auto Racing, former F1 champion Jody Scheckter believes otherwise. He told Stats Perform that he thinks Alonso is “not as good” as the media makes him.

The Asturian’s arrival at Aston Martin from Alpine worked like magic. After having two bittersweet years with the French team, Alonso arrived in the British team to replace retirement-bound Sebastian Vettel. In doing so, he did not disappoint the team hierarchy and, of course, the fans.

Notably, the Spanish driver is a lone ranger at the Silverstone-based team. While Lance Stroll is failing to spearhead the attack, Alonso is fighting alone to help his team against Ferrari and Mercedes in the Constructors’ championship. However, Scheckter still believes that the two-time world champion is not worth the hype.

Former F1 champion’s different opinion on Fernando Alonso

Even though Scheckter, the 1979 F1 world champion with Ferrari, praised Alonso for his current stint with Aston Martin, he was still of the opinion that the two-time world champion is overhyped.

Talking about this, he said, “Fernando is obviously very good. I didn’t like some of the things he did in the first half of his career. In fact, I really didn’t like it! But he’s good, he’s aggressive. I don’t think he’s as good as the press claims. But he’s doing a good job now, he’s doing a great job.”

Despit the criticism by the former F1 world champion, Fernando Alonso, will be aiming higher. Apart from his 33rd win target, the latest update by his team can also help him win his third title in future.

Alonso has his aims higher this season

Fernando Alonso, with his supreme form, is more than ready to claim his 33rd Grand Prix win finally. A win for which he has been waiting over a decade. Given how Aston Martin managed to improve this season, there cannot be a better chance.

Furthermore, the upcoming Singapore Grand Prix will see a tough race for Red Bull, as the driver duo Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez claimed. Therefore, it could be a vantage point for the Asturian to claim a win.

Nevertheless, it is still Red Bull that will remain the favorite at Marina Bay Circuit. Even though Verstappen and Perez are under-confident, they will still have the mighty RB-19 underneath them and therefore, hold a staggering advantage.