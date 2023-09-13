Aston Martin Reignites Fernando Alonso’s Title Hope With Promising Upgrades in 2024

Fernando Alonso never had a shot at the title after 2012 when he lost the championship to Red Bull’s Sebastian Vettel by just three points. Now, a decade later, the Asturian is once again in a good place to secure a win with Aston Martin. However, with the latest upgrades promised by Aston Martin as per Motorsport.com, Alonso can have a shot at his third F1 title in 2024.

The Spanish driver is having a brilliant year so far with the British team. After he joined from Alpine, he did not have to look back as the journey has only been on an upward trajectory. So much so that he holds P3 in the Drivers’ Championship. Furthermore, Alonso also has seven podiums in his bag.

This proves that with the AMR23, he has been a better driver on the grid this season, if not the best. Therefore, with the upgrade in efficiency which is a must now, as revealed by Tom McCollough, the 42-year-old can certainly have a shot at the title next season.

Aston Martin performance director on helping Alonso with efficiency

Aston Martin made brilliant progress this season with their AMR23. This challenger was in fact way better than its predecessor, which was regarded as one of the slowest cars on the grid. Therefore, with such an advancement, the fans can hope for an even better AMR24 next year.

Talking about this, McCollough said, “Our focus is really on AMR24, to make sure that as we’re developing that car we are developing as efficiently as we can do, and more efficiently than this year’s car.”

Despite starting the year on a high, the Silverstone-based team had a huge slump. Ever since the Canadian Grand Prix, Aston Martin did not see any success except the chaotic Dutch Grand Prix podium at Zandvoort.

Aston Martin engineer unraveled the cause of their downgrade

Aston Martin top engineer Tom McCollough once revealed that the team was on the wrong side of development. Therefore, instead of making positive progress, they went further behind in terms of development, whereas the rivals caught up to them.

Once regarded as the second fastest team after Red Bull, the Green team now have Mercedes, McLaren, and Ferrari as their fierce competitor. Nevertheless, Krack confirmed that the team is doing their part to get back on the positive side of development.

Therefore, it will be interesting to see if Aston Martin and Fernando Alonso can snatch the P2 from Mercedes and defend their Constructors’ championship position from Ferrari this year.