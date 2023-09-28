Despite Scope of Picking Thousand of Dollars, Lewis Hamilton Refuses to do One Thing to His F1 Helmets

Signed F1 helmets are one of the most precious memorabilia one can have. These helmets go up to astronomical amounts, with the most expensive helmet ever sold belonging to Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque driver’s signed helmet went for over $329,000. As such, one could only imagine how much Lewis Hamilton would fetch if he ever did the same, but the Briton recently revealed to GQ Sports that he is not in favor of adopting the practice.

Hamilton’s helmets have always been more than just a safety precaution. The design elements usually have a story behind them, making them much more special for the 7-time world champion. With endless design ideas to choose from, Hamilton makes sure to come up with the best and unique design.

Given the same, he is against using any ink on the helmets as Hamilton considers them sacred.

Lewis Hamilton not in favor of auctioning his helmets

As fans, one of the most special tokens one can have of their favorite celebrities is an autograph on an item of their choosing. While many would choose to get a T-shirt or a poster signed, some people get a bit more unique and get their body parts signed instead. Speaking to GQ Sports about the same, Hamilton revealed the one thing he would never sign and explained the reason behind it.

“The only thing I refuse to sign would be a helmet. I take a lot of pride in my helmets—that’s my jersey. I might have given two helmets away, to like my boss and a really dear friend who’s passed away now. Those are part of my heritage.”

With helmet auctioning being a once-in-a-while affair, helmet changing has become a norm in F1. Much like in soccer, when players exchange jerseys in a show of mutual respect, F1 drivers have adopted the practice of exchanging helmets as a sign of respect for one another.

The most prominent example of this practice came when Sebastian Vettel retired from F1 last year.

Sebastian Vettel changed helmets with drivers after his last race in F1

Sebastian Vettel‘s retirement from the sport was one of the most emotional and special memories in recent years. The memory became even more special because of what the four-time world champ had in store for the fans and the drivers.

In an iconic moment, Vettel changed helmets with drivers such as George Russell, Max Verstappen, and Lando Norris (amongst others) with personalized messages for each driver, making his departure even more special.