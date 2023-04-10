Despite Splitting With Charles Leclerc, Ex-Girlfriend Charlotte Sine Regards 2022 as Her Best Year

Charles Leclerc and Charlotte’s Sine’s relationship was always adored deeply by the fans. They announced that they were dating back in 2019, and it took the fans by storm, partly due to Leclerc’s popularity. Leclerc and Sine also seemed to very happy together, but it all ended in December 2022.

Sine and Leclerc, both took to their respective social media handles to announce their break-up. Neither gave a reason, but asked the fans to give them their privacy and insisted that they would remain good friends.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has announced his breakup with his girlfriend Charlotte Sine. pic.twitter.com/7QXgyINEPY — FirstSportz F1 (@FirstsportzF1) December 6, 2022

Being together for almost four years must mean that Sine and Leclerc were inseparable at one point. However, things were probably not as smooth between them towards the end of their relationship, as Sine hinted at feeling better about letting the Ferrari star go. On her Instagram profile, Sine put up a story labeling 2022 as the best year of her life.

“Thank you to all the people I have met,” she wrote. “And the ones I had to let go.”

Posting a story like this, just weeks after breaking up with her long term boyfriend hinted at her moving on from Leclerc, with happy memories and valuable lessons.

Who is Charles Leclerc dating now?

Leclerc’s ex-girlfriend Sine, is an architect who also lives in Monaco. Hence, spending time with each other was never an issue for them because Leclerc would head to Monaco in between F1 races more often than now.

Since their split up however, Sine has spent a lot of time traveling to other parts of the world. Recently, she revealed on social media that she was in New York, on a vacation.

charles leclerc and charlotte sine broke up, i am in fact a child of divorce pic.twitter.com/K9GatnQZsX — em¹⁶ (@laeclerc) December 6, 2022

Leclerc, meanwhile, was rumored to be single for the first few months after their breakup. However, rumors have began to surface of the 25-year-old dating an Italian woman named Alexandra Saint Mleux. According to The Sun, Mleux has a big following on social media, with a TikTok account that has 18,000 followers.

Did Leclerc date anyone before Charlotte Sine?

Between 2015 and 2019, Leclerc was in a relationship with Italian model Gida Gianni. Their relationship ended midway into Leclerc’s 2019 F1 season, which was his first year with his dream team- Scuderia Ferrari.

According to Gianni, it was Leclerc who ended things between them, and wanted to devote most of his time to Ferrari. Some reports also claim that Leclerc got in touch with Sine through Gianni, who was a good friend of hers.