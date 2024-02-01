Who are Daniel Ricciardo’s Parents? Everything You Need to Know About His Family

Daniel Ricciardo is a through-and-through family man. His friends and family play an integral role in the Australian’s life on and off the track. However, no two people would be more important to him than his parents – father, Giuseppe “Joe” Ricciardo, and mother, Grace.

The honey badger has a lot to thank his father for. Well, for starters, Joe himself was a budding racing driver, and it is his exploits on the track at the Barbagallo Raceway in Wanneroo that gave Ricciardo his very first memories of motorsport, according to MANOFMANY. His father’s racing career also earned him an affinity for ‘The Intimidator,’ Dale Earnhardt Sr. Ricciardo races in F1 with #3 on his car, the number of his hero, Earnhardt.

Ricciardo’s father, Joe, moved to Australia when he was very young. However, as soon as he came of age, he got involved with industry. Ricciardo Sr. was eventually in the ‘earth-moving‘ business, and the wealth that he amassed allowed him to fund his son’s $350,000 worth journey into Formula 1, racing in Europe.

If it weren’t for his family, the young Perth native would never have been able to make it to Formula 1. Ricciardo often credits his family’s support as the reason why he was able to take the big decision and then sustain moving to Europe to pursue his junior racing career, which earned him a seat with Red Bull’s driver program and into F1.

While his parents were always there for him, he was also in the loving company of a sibling growing up.

Who is Daniel Ricciardo’s sister?

Daniel was not a single child in the Ricciardo household. The #3 driver actually had a sister, Michelle. His sister is as family-oriented as the V-CARB driver himself. She is a mother to two beautiful children, Isabella and Isaac.

Ricciardo himself is very fond of his nephew and niece. The honey badger often posts adorable videos and moments on his social media handles showcasing the bond he has with them. Naturally, when he is away from F1, Uncle Ricciardo is a proud and happy family man!

Is Daniel Ricciardo Italian?

While Ricciardo was born and brought up in Perth, Australia, the 34-year-old does have Italian roots. As it turns out, his father, Joe, was born in Ficarra (Messina) – a city in Sicily and moved to Australia when he was young. Moreover, his mother, Grace, was also born in Australia but has Italian roots, owing to her family tracing back to Calabria.

Undoubtedly, Ricciardo’s Italian ancestry has played a key role in his Formula 1 career, too. Arguably, one of the most cherished memories he would have of his career is his first and only win for McLaren at the 2021 Italian GP at the temple of speed, Monza. While the Tifosi would have been gutted not to see Ferrari win, it still felt good as ‘their man’ etched himself as still the last race winner for the iconic British team.

Are Daniel Ricciardo’s parents rich?

Back in 2018-2019, a fierce debate had raged on between fans online about Ricciardo’s heritage as a driver in the sport. Many claimed that he was the son of a very affluent father, thus making his journey into Formula 1 a cakewalk.

Many confused Ricciardo’s father, Joe, with the founder of a multi-million dollar Australian mining Company, GR and JR Engineering. However, that misconception was soon cleared by a local Perth resident on Reddit. The Redditor actually knew the Ricciardo family and called them “down to earth, lovely people and very much what we would call middle-class hard, working Australians.”

Thus, the truth behind Ricciardo’s F1 career is filled with sacrifices made by his family to support, financially and otherwise, their son’s budding career. Hence, dispelling any rumors or misconceptions about him coming from a family with rich racing pedigree or wealth enough to buy him a seat in Formula 1.