Charles Leclerc’s Ex-girlfriend Heads to New York While Ferrari Star Is Rumored to Be Dating Alexandra Saint Mleux

As the rumors of Charles Leclerc dating an Italian woman named Alexandra Saint Mleux have taken the fans by storm, Leclerc’s ex-girlfriend Charlotte Sine has headed to New York. The Ferrari star broke up with his long-term girlfriend Sine last December. The duo did not reveal the reason behind their split but it surely left the fans curious.

The timing of both events hints at a post-breakup healing phase for Sine as some fans have suggested. It looks like the Monacan architect has stepped far from Leclerc for some me-time. Whether or not this is true is not known.

Ever since the breakup, the Ferrari star has been reported to be single but the latest rumor has revealed that Leclerc has been spotted with Saint Mleux, adequate to indicate a relationship more than friendship. Apart from the fact that Mleux is an art-history student in France and Leclerc is one of her 988 followers on Instagram’s private account, not much is known about her.

The Sun has reported that Mleux also has a TikTok account with over 18,000 followers. She posts videos of places she has visited on the social media platform which usually gathers more than 40,000 views.

Charles Leclerc’s ex-girlfriend

For three years, Leclerc had been dating Architecture student, Sine. The fellow Monegasque was showered by love among fans as well as she would always interact with them.

Sine had last attended the 2022 season finale in Abu Dhabi but only weeks after that the duo split. Announcing the breakup, Leclerc stated, “Charlotte and I have decided to end our relationship and we remain good friends. We have shared so many great moments and she is and always will be a very special person to me.”

Sine recently came under the spotlight post-breakup, when the Monacan posted a picture of Red Bull star and Leclerc’s rival Max Verstappen leading the pack. This made the fans wonder if she had changed her loyalty to the Red Bull camp after the breakup but she later clarified that this was not the case.

Who else has the Ferrari star dated?

Before Sine, Leclerc was dating Italian model Gida Gianni between 2015 and 2019. The Monegasque ended that relationship midway through the championship season saying that he wanted to focus on his career and challenge Lewis Hamilton for the title.

In 2019, Gianni posted an Instagram video revealing, “Charles left me. He wants to devote himself only to Ferrari.”

Leclerc soon started dating Sine after his breakup with Giani. Rumors at the time had suggested that Gianni and Sine were good friends and that is how Leclerc met her latest ex-girlfriend.