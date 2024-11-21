Despite ‘Suitable’ Las Vegas Track, Carlos Sainz Mulls How Ferrari May Suffer

One of the major topics of discussion heading into the 2024 Las Vegas GP is the temperature in the Sin City. At this time of the year, temperatures can plummet to as low as 39°F, which for F1 drivers, could turn out to be a nightmare. This is what Carlos Sainz is wary about in the buildup.

On paper, the Las Vegas street circuit should suit Ferrari, as it did in 2023. In a season marked by Red Bull dominance, both Sainz and teammate Charles Leclerc looked extraordinarily strong under the night lights in Vegas. Leclerc was also not too far away from winning that race, finishing second.

With the SF24 a much better car than its predecessor, many have claimed that Ferrari would be the favorite in this Sunday’s race. But Sainz had a valid reason to disagree.

Carlos Sainz: I think looking at the layout of the track you would say yes, Ferrari should be competitive or at least in the mix. When you feel the temperatures and you know how much we struggle sometimes switching on the tyres this year and everything else, then definitely not. pic.twitter.com/FOuTIm8mB2 — Junaid #JB17 (@JunaidSamodien_) November 21, 2024

“When you feel the temperatures and you know how much we struggle sometimes switching on the tires this year and everything else, then definitely not,” the Madrid-born driver said.

Getting up to temperature is pivotal for drivers, as it allows grip, without which it is impossible to drive at the optimal speed. On that front, Ferrari has struggled immensely, which is why Sainz sounded pessimistic.

The weather report indicates that personnel will need to bring additional warm clothing, and tire warmers will require frequent use. On Sunday, temperatures are expected to drop to 44°F, posing significant challenges not just for Sainz but for all drivers.

However, given Ferrari’s struggles to adapt to changing conditions, the situation could be particularly challenging for both Sainz and Leclerc.