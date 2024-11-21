mobile app bar

Despite ‘Suitable’ Las Vegas Track, Carlos Sainz Mulls How Ferrari May Suffer

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari HP, Monaco, 16 , Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari HP, Spain, 55 , USA, Formula 1 World Championship, Grand Prix of the United States of America, Circuit of the Americas Austin

Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari HP, Monaco, 16 , Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari HP, Spain, 55 , USA, Formula 1 World Championship, Grand Prix of the United States of America, Circuit of the Americas Austin | Credits: IMAGO / Eibner

One of the major topics of discussion heading into the 2024 Las Vegas GP is the temperature in the Sin City. At this time of the year, temperatures can plummet to as low as 39°F, which for F1 drivers, could turn out to be a nightmare. This is what Carlos Sainz is wary about in the buildup.

On paper, the Las Vegas street circuit should suit Ferrari, as it did in 2023. In a season marked by Red Bull dominance, both Sainz and teammate Charles Leclerc looked extraordinarily strong under the night lights in Vegas. Leclerc was also not too far away from winning that race, finishing second.

With the SF24 a much better car than its predecessor, many have claimed that Ferrari would be the favorite in this Sunday’s race. But Sainz had a valid reason to disagree.

“When you feel the temperatures and you know how much we struggle sometimes switching on the tires this year and everything else, then definitely not,” the Madrid-born driver said.

Getting up to temperature is pivotal for drivers, as it allows grip, without which it is impossible to drive at the optimal speed. On that front, Ferrari has struggled immensely, which is why Sainz sounded pessimistic.

The weather report indicates that personnel will need to bring additional warm clothing, and tire warmers will require frequent use. On Sunday, temperatures are expected to drop to 44°F, posing significant challenges not just for Sainz but for all drivers.

However, given Ferrari’s struggles to adapt to changing conditions, the situation could be particularly challenging for both Sainz and Leclerc.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Formula 1 Editor Somin Bhattacharjee fell for the sport as well as Fernando Alonso on the same day — during the Spaniard’s thrilling victory at the German GP in 2010. Over the years, the passion magnified manyfold, and metamorphosed into a writing career in 2021. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. He has penned over 2,700 articles for TheSportsRush, presenting a diverse range — news reports, opinions, and exclusives. A true Tiffosi, Somin never gives up on a chance to defend the Ferrari boys as a fan. As a sports writer though, he remains objective to the core and relishes opportunities to follow and engage in dissecting the action during races. That’s where the real thrill lies for him. Beyond the racetrack, Somin plays different sports including soccer. He enjoys exploring other sporting events and proudly supports Spanish soccer club Real Madrid.

Share this article

Don’t miss these