Despite Winning, Red Bull Boss Calls Las Vegas Grand Prix Brutal as Everyone Leaves ‘Slightly F**ked’

Although Red Bull registered their 20th win of the 2023 season in Las Vegas, team principal Christian Horner was not happy. The Briton slammed the authorities for the way they organized the entire event.

Quoted in a report by SpeedCafe, the 49-year-old was left fuming with the logistics around the race in Sin City. Horner believes that almost every person involved in the sport was tired and “f***** by the end of it.

“I think one of the things we look at is the running schedule because it’s been brutal for the team and all the men and women behind the scenes. I think everybody’s leaving Vegas slightly f*****,” explained Horner. There are several reasons why the Red Bull team principal is likely to have been annoyed with the logistics.

Firstly, the Grand Prix in Las Vegas was part of a triple header. Secondly, all teams had to adjust to the time zone change coupled with multiple late-night race sessions. Thirdly, with the race being a first-time occurrence, additional shows and events added more responsibilities for the teams.

As a team principal and the person responsible for all operations that take place behind the scenes, Horner put forth the feelings of every person who tirelessly worked towards achieving the best result despite delays and logistical issues haunting them throughout the weekend.

Unlike Christian Horner, Max Verstappen had a change of heart

Ever since the inauguration ceremony, Max Verstappen emerged as the Las Vegas GP’s biggest critic. The Dutchman called the spectacle “99% show and 1% racing“.

Additionally, the three-time world champion shunned a VIP meeting, claiming he wasn’t in Vegas for the show but to race. However, once the 26-year-old won the race and registered his 18th win of the season, it seemed like he had a change of heart as he sang ‘Viva Las Vegas‘ on the team radio.

While Verstappen enjoyed winning the race, Horner was still not too pleased. The 49-year-old explained how the Las Vegas GP could become a more enjoyable experience for the TV audience.

He suggested an earlier lights-out time would be beneficial not only for the people involved in the sport but also for the fans watching from home across the globe. However, when it came to the racing, the Red Bull boss was happy. Horner explained how the track produced one of the most entertaining races of the 2023 season.