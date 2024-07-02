Did Danica Patrick Get Sacked From Sky Sports F1 Because of Lizard People?

Danica Patrick has long been a controversial figure in the F1 paddock because of her takes and activities away from the sport. Hence, rumors of getting sacked from her role as Sky Sports’ presenter because of indulging in conspiracy theories surrounding Lizard People aren’t all the shocking. But, officially, she hasn’t lost her job.

Sky Sports hasn’t come out with any statement regarding the sacking of Patrick so far. However, an article is being circulated among the F1 community on social media, which talks about Patrick losing her role. She was allegedly part of a podcast, where she actively theorizes about the existence of lizard people in our society.

That article, however, hasn’t turned out to be factually correct. A week before the Austrian GP, Patrick herself took to social media to announce that she is taking a break from her duties as a presenter on Sky Sports F1. Per her Instagram post, she will return to Austin and be a part of the panel in the last four races of the campaign.

The F1 community meanwhile, celebrated the rumors of Patrick’s dismissal wholeheartedly. The IndyCar race winner isn’t the most popular figure within the paddock, as evident by the reactions when the rumors of her sacking first emerged.

Reactions to Patrick’s ‘Lizard People’ Sky Sports sacking

2009 world champion Jenson Button is not a fan of Patrick either. They have had altercations in the past, which is why several jokes related to this Lizard People controversy were centered around Button.

In the past, Patrick has taken digs at several drivers in the grid and has also made some controversial takes about F1 being a “masculine” sport.

