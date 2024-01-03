F1 Fans Threaten to “Boycott SkySports” After Unpopular Danica Patrick Announcement

Over the last few months, Danica Patrick made headlines across the F1 community following her controversial statements about the world of motorsports. Despite the widespread criticism, Sky Sports has recently confirmed to PlanetF1 that Patrick will be a member of their presenting team for the 2024 season.

The former NASCAR and IndyCar racer once claimed women did not have the correct mindset required to achieve success in motorsports.

“I think that the nature of the sport is masculine. It’s aggressive. You have to, you know, handle the car – not only just the car because that’s skill, but the mindset that it takes to be really good is something that’s not normal in a feminine mind, a female mind.”

Patrick’s inclusion in an otherwise well-accepted team might clap back at Sky Sports, given her negative image in the F1 world. Her past controversies, both on and off the track, will make it difficult for the channel to ensure entirely positive publicity of their 2024 analysis lineup. Fans of the sport are already unhappy with the decision, especially given Sky Sports is one of the largest broadcasters of F1.

Away from Patrick, Sky Sports will retain the services of David Croft and Martin Brundle as the lead analyst and the commentator, respectively, for the entire season. Simon Lazenby will be the primary trackside presenter. Jenson Button, Nico Rosberg, Naomi Schiff, Anthony Davidson, Damon Hill, Karun Chandhok, Bernie Collins, Natalie Pinkham, Rachel Brookes, Ted Kravitz, and Craig Slater make up the remainder of the team.

Fans have their say after Sky Sports confirmed Danica Patrick in their 2024 lineup

The news of Patrick staying the Sky Sports’ lineup for 2024 was one that did not sit well with some of the sport’s most ardent fans, and they let their feelings known on social media platform, ‘X.’

One fan called for a complete boycott of Sky Sports while another claimed they would potentially be switching to F1TV’s broadcast.

Meanwhile, one fan pointed out how Sky Sports should listen to the fans paying for the platform’s subscriptions.

Another claimed they would stop watching the Sky Sports broadcast if it weren’t for Jenson Button.

Following Patrick’s comments about Daniel Ricciardo, women in motorsports and even her political statements, Sky Sports might have taken a huge risk that might affect their ratings. Should they take a plunge, the broadcasters might have to make a tough decision, possibly even in the middle of the 2024 season.