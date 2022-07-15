Aston Martin to extend $15 million contract of Sebastian Vettel claims Aston Martin boss

Aston Martin boss Mike Krack confirms the team is in talks with Sebastian Vettel to confirm the World Champion’s stay.

Sebastian Vettel’s contract saga has become the topic of discussion recently. After the halfway mark of the season, contract extensions become the spotlight of the season. There are many new drivers who could arrive in F1 in 2023 and many who could possibly leave.

One of those is Vettel whose contract with Aston Martin expires at the end of the 2022 season. And there seems to be a lack of interest from the former World Champion to continue with the British racing outfit.

Vettel became the youngest World Champion in 2010. The young German won his title at the age of 24 with Red Bull. He would remain World Champion for 3 more years and eventually make a dream move to Ferrari in 2015.

Vettel has been a title contender for most of his professional racing career. He has been a regular on the podium and wants to continue to do so.

Aston Martin lacks a car that provides a challenge for front-row spots. And with the lack of pace and regular reliability issues, the German wishes to move to a team who can promise him more wins.

They literally made Sebastian Vettel, one of the kindest drivers on the grid lose his patience and say “CAN I HAVE A RACE WITHOUT THESE CLOWNS?!”. I’m looking at you Albon and Gasly, good job boys.🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/QjHD3rvNpT — Ebru (@burgonya) July 10, 2022

But Aston Martin Team Principal Mike Krack denies any threat of losing Vettel. Krack has expressed his hope that Sebastian Vettel stays with the team beyond the end of this season.

“Well, we are in talks,” Krack confirmed. “Sebastian is very, very positive, very constructive, so from that point of view, I really hope that we can continue.

He added, “Also, maybe the investment that he has made now over two years, he should also maybe be in a position to get something from it and not hand it to someone else later. But we’re confident that we can make this a success with the talks that we are having.”

Also Read: Sebastian Vettel drops major hint regarding F1 future

What is Sebastian Vettel’s contract with Aston Martin

Sebastian Vettel signed for Aston Martin ahead of the 2021 season after 6 seasons with Ferrari. At Aston, he replaced the outgoing Sergio Perez who partnered with Max Verstappen at Red Bull.

Seb signed a two-year deal with Aston Martin until the end of the 2022 season. And he reportedly earns $15 Million a year. He is one of the highest earners in the F1 grid.

Vettel’s 2022 season so far 🇧🇭 & 🇸🇦: Covid

🇦🇺 : DNF

🇮🇹 : P8 (from P13)

🇺🇸 : DNF (P8 before crashmacher)

🇪🇸 : P11 (from P16)

🇲🇨 : P10

🇦🇿 : P6

🇨🇦 : P12 (From P17 with Astons’s disaster in Quali and Strategy)

🇬🇧 : P9 (from p18)

🇦🇹 : P17 (Red bull rejects playing ping pong) GOAT pic.twitter.com/hax4kLRfFP — Krishna SV5 (COVID ERA) (@Captainrex_95) July 12, 2022

There is a high possibility that Vettel would not renew his contract with Aston. But the German has confirmed that he will sit down for negotiations with his team and others after the summer break.

Vettel has been a front-runner for most of his F1 career. But there is almost no chance he would attract any chance from the big teams in F1. This means, there is a possibility that Vettel could leave F1 if the situations are such.