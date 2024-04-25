Max Verstappen Names Two Worthy Drivers Capable of Taking the Title From Him

Since the 2022 regulatory changes, no one has come close to challenging Max Verstappen. The Dutchman is driving in a league of his own. With no signs of any team challenging him even for a race win let alone the championship, who does he think can dethrone him? When posed with the question the reigning champion picked two names – Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris.

The two are exceptional drivers and have proved their capabilities on the biggest stage on multiple occasions. Despite that, Leclerc failed to capitalize on the momentum he started the 2022 season with. On the other hand, Norris has yet to win a Grand Prix in the circus. So, what needs to change? According to Verstappen, they both possess the championship-winning potential but lack the tools.

As seen on X, posted by user @formuLau16, Verstappen said, “Both of them are incredible. If you give them the same car both of them can win the championship, if they have the fastest car.”

Currently, Norris and Leclerc don’t have a car capable of challenging the three-time champion for wins consistently. The car makes a huge difference even if the drivers collect all the accolades. It’s been made evident again with Max Verstappen and Red Bull‘s dominant run since the start of 2022.

However, performance in a car can be unlocked in a relatively short period. Aston Martin proved that with their astonishing start to 2023. In the same season, McLaren put its stamp on the claim as well with the mid-season upgrades. These upgrades helped Norris claim seven podiums in just the second half of the season.

Even in 2024, the Woking team has carried some momentum that helped the Briton get two podiums already so far. However, he expects and believes that they will do better than P2 this year.

Lando Norris is confident of securing his first race win in 2024

The McLaren man has never been this close to winning his first race as he has been in recent times. Since the 2023 mid-season upgrades, the Woking outfit is on a roll. Their performance in China, albeit a bit surprising for Norris, was in line with their recent trajectory. Based on the Shanghai result and how the team is progressing, the Brit believes he will break his duck of wins.

Speaking to the media after the Chinese GP, as quoted by RacingNews365, Norris expressed his confidence. He said, “I have to be happy with the job I am doing. And one day – I think it’s coming. I think this year. I’m not overconfident in saying it, I think we can get a win this year, but it’s going to be difficult. We have a lot of work to do, but we’re working hard.”

Still 24, the McLaren star has competed in 109 races so far but is yet to register his first race. However, in his sixth year in the sport, the #4 driver believes he will do it. The way things are progressing back in Woking, he might be right on the money. Norris would hope to not squander any opportunity that comes his way in this season.