“It’s Not That Easy”: Lewis Hamilton on Potential Cheat Code to Success via Red Bull

Lewis Hamilton recently opened up on the potential development of Mercedes’ 2024 car but admits that they have to start building a challenger from scratch. As Red Bull was the fastest and most reliable F1 car on the grid in 2023, copying them would seemingly provide a shortcut to success. But for Hamilton, that is not the way out.

Advertisement

Speaking about this, Hamilton said to Motorsport Total as per Junaid Samodien, “Look at the Astons. They tried to copy a car and it wasn’t the same. It’s not that easy, you have to try to take the good parts and add other parts through trial and error. But you can imagine that they are also afraid of making too big changes that will then be the wrong ones.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LewisHamilton/status/1729167806619590713?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

He added, “We have to consistently perform better week after week and we have higher goals than ever before. Because we have a huge gap to catch up with. That makes it really tricky.”

Hamilton spoke about Aston Martin in particular because the Silverstone-based outfit was accused of copying Red Bull multiples times last season. Christian Horner, Helmut Marko, and Sergio Perez, all, pointed their fingers at the British team.

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes are ready to dig deep to find performance in 2024

After a disappointing season in 2023, Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes are more than eager to make major strides in the upcoming campaign. The Silver Arrows have failed to win a single race since Sao Paolo, in 2022.

Notably, Toto Wolff and Co. faced multiple blockades this year which hindered their progress. From having reliability and brake and balance issues to having mediocre race pace, Mercedes had lots of problems to answer.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MercedesAMGF1/status/1731687156861546852?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Now, they are ready to bring in a new floor along with sidepod to enhance their performance. They are also reportedly working on the reliability, speed, and balance of the car in the simulation.

George Russell has already shared his thoughts on the upcoming W15 for 2024. He said that the new car showed signs of promise in the simulation and going by this the Silver Arrows fans can finally be hopeful and rejoice.