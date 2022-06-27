Lewis Hamilton shows off his iconic $5 million 1966 Shelby Cobra 427 accompanied by his favorite passenger

Just a week before the British GP, Lewis Hamilton sported his $5 million 1966 Shelby Cobra 427 while taking his dog Roscoe on a road trip.

Lewis Hamilton’s car collection is worth millions of dollars but one, in particular, stands out as his most valuable and significant vehicle. His 1966 Shelby Cobra 427 is still one of Hamilton’s most iconic cars.

The Mercedes driver posted a few pictures on his Instagram Stories on Saturday while driving his Shelby Cobra. He was accompanied by his dog, Roscoe who relaxed in the passenger seat while Lewis captioned it “best day out with my buddy”.

Designed by American automobile designer Carroll Shelby, only 998 original Shelby Cobras were manufactured. Due to its stunning design, performance prowess, and very low manufacturing quantity; this iconic car stands out among its competitors for being expensive, with a current cost price of around $5 million. Thes reason why only multimillionaires can afford the Shelby Cobra.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lewis Hamilton Fan Page (@24lemoncurd)

Hamilton revealed in a previous interview with GQ Magazine that “I found [the first one] and called Carroll Shelby to check it out for me. He said it was one of the best he’d seen in a long time, all original.”

He further added “Carroll died a month after I bought it. I got a second one soon after, a ’67 427, which I actually use more because I want to keep the ’66 one perfect.”

Also read: When Max Verstappen mocked rival Lewis Hamilton for lack of grip

Lewis Hamilton doesn’t drive any of the cars he owns

Hamilton had previously admitted in an interview that he “hates sitting in a car for more than a couple of hours” and this aversion to extended sitting is the reason for his choice of cars. Surprisingly, Shelby designed the car for road use rather than racing. So, no doubt Lewis Hamilton bought himself one.

It was later revealed by the newly climate-anxious Lewis Hamilton in an interview with Reuters that he doesn’t drive any of the cars he owns, in reference to a collection that among other things, includes the 1966 Shelby Cobra 427, a Mercedes-AMG G63, and a limited-edition Pagani Zonda. “I only drive my [electric Mercedes-Benz] EQC,” he said.

The Shelby Cobra is one of the most duplicated in history; largely because the original’s price is out of reach by average car enthusiasts. After Carroll Shelby passed away in 2012, the value of the Shelby Cobra 427 soared. As a result, the starting price for an original unrestored Shelby 427 Cobra costs over $1 million. Presumably why Hamilton’s Cobras are now probably worth a fortune.

The seven-time world champion will return to his Mercedes W13 at Silverstone next week a place where he has already won eight times. In 2021, he overcame a time penalty after a controversial collision with title contender Max Verstappen and eventually won the race.

Also read: Mercedes releases special Briton GP merchandises of seven-time world champion; where to buy?