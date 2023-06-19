“Do You Know Who I Am”: George Russell Reveals If He Feels Annoyed When Someone Says They Don’t Know Him

Star Mercedes driver George Russell recently went through arguably one of the hardest tests of his career as he was put through a lie detector. While Russell was honest with most of his replies, he did reveal some harsh truths.

Among the many truths that the Briton revealed, he did admit that he feels slightly “annoyed” when people say they do not know him. And while Russell made this revelation, he also narrated an incident that he regrets.

“I was deeply ashamed“: Russell recalls an unfortunate incident

Among the many questions that the Sky Sports team asked George Russell, one of them was about if he had ever uttered the phrase, “Do you know who I am“? In reply, the Briton reluctantly said, “I think so. But I was deeply ashamed“.

He then explained the incident by stating that this moment took place at a restaurant. Russell revealed that all he was curious about was to understand the details about his table reservation. He explained that although it was a trivial incident, he still hoped that he would’ve reacted in a better fashion.

And as soon as Russell finished answering this question with some struggles, the interviewer also asked him a harder one. The interviewer then asked Russell, “If someone does not know who you are, does it annoy you“?

In reply, the Mercedes driver replied, “Depends on what context”. He then took a long pause before adding with a laugh, “Probably, deep down it does“.

After a few serious questions, the interviewer also asked Russell a hilarious one. When asked if he felt annoyed that Lando Norris had more Instagram followers than him, Russell replied, “Yes, it does“.

George Russell reveals he is faster than Lewis Hamilton

During the same lie detector test, the interviewer also asked George Russell a few questions about his seven-time world champion Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton. When asked if he believed that the 38-year-old was the greatest driver of all time, Russell replied, “Yes“.

While this question was relatively easy, the one that followed certainly was not. On being asked if he was faster than Hamilton, the 25-year-old took a slight pause before replying, “Right now, yes“.

While Russell still has a lot of work to do to get even close to the level of Hamilton, the recent stats do suggest that he has been able to take the fight to his 38-year-old teammate.

While Russell is behind Hamilton in this year’s championship, he did defeat the seven-time world champion in their first season as Mercedes teammates last year. Russell finished fourth in the championship last season with 275 points, while Hamilton finished sixth with 240 points.